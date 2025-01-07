Madrid has climbed positions to become the second most attractive European city for real estate investment, second only to London, according to the Report PwC and Urban Land Institute. This consolidation as a leading destination reflects the strength of the Madrid real estate market, driven by both international investors and individuals seeking greater profitability in a global context marked by uncertainty.

Nearly half of the homes that have been purchased in the Community of Madrid during 2024 are located in the capital, and 7% of them belong to foreign investors. This phenomenon, especially driven by buyers of Latin America and the United Stateshas positioned Madrid as one of the five most profitable markets when investing in luxury homes.

The preferred destination for international investors

According to the real estate K&N Eliteemblematic neighborhoods such as Salamanca, Almagro and Chamberí attract the interest of investors. The areas offer a combination of exclusivity, quality of life, security and cultural and language connections, especially attractive for international heritage sites.

The boom in the real estate market is accompanied by unprecedented development in the luxury homes. Currently, more than 30 active developments are transforming the city center. The prices of these properties range between one million euros for one-bedroom apartments up to 13 million for exclusive penthouses. These figures reflect the growing interest of investors and the solid liquidity of the Madrid market, which keeps prices high and continues to attract international capital.









The attractiveness of the Madrid market lies in its high profitability and in the economic stability of the city. Both large investment funds and individuals are betting on Madrid in search of a better return on their savings. The capital has become a square strategicwith a market that, despite its challenges, offers unique opportunities for global investors.

«Madrid not only stands out for its ability to attract international investors, but also for its dynamism and resilience. It is a city that has been able to adapt to the demands of the market and that continues to offer long-term growth prospects,” he highlights. Rafael SantanaDirector of K&N Elite Madrid.

In a scenario of global uncertainty, Madrid is positioned as a solid and attractive destination for real estate investment. The Spanish capital has not only surpassed Parisbut has also managed to consolidate its role as the epicenter of luxury and profitability in continental Europe.

As the city continues to transform, the challenge is to ensure sustainable development that balances economic growth with access to housing for all its residents.