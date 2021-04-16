The Real Madrid The 2020/2021 season started with more doubts than ever. The economic problems generated by the pandemic and the difficulty of concentrating the calendar in just a few months created great uncertainty. Last summer there were no incorporations in football or basketball to clean up the accounts, forcing coaches and players to squeeze themselves to the fullest. To this must be added the adaptation to the new competition, with all the corresponding protocols and the cases of COVID-19 that have occurred throughout the course. Undoubtedly, it is being one of the most complicated seasons in the club’s history.

However, once the last third of the year has been reached, the board of directors is more than happy with what has been achieved. Everyone’s effort has led Madrid to an enviable position in all its ranks and sections. The joy is such that They regard this season as triumphant no matter what happens from here to the end.

Sportingly, the first teams are more than meeting the objectives. Those of Zidane are seconds in League and in the semifinals of Champions, while those of Laso rank first in League Endesa and have qualified for the playoffs of the Euroleague. Both teams have struggled with injuries: more than 75 if we count both of them and some serious like those of Sergio Bouquets (meniscus operation) or Anthony Randolph (Achilles tendon rupture).

It should be remembered that both lost players during the course that weakened the squads. Campazzo, star of Madrid in recent years, went to the NBA. In the case of Zidane, footballers who should be important as Odegaard or Jovic they left in January.

From the club praise the figure of the two coaches as most responsible for the milestones achieved so far. Two men of the house who are being able to overcome all difficulties and who have not excused themselves at any time. So, the continuity of both is assured no matter what happens between now and the end of the season.

As if that were not enough, they are also staring in awe at what the Castile from Raul. Another team that has overcome problems to achieve the goal of fighting for promotion to Second Division until the end. At the moment, they already have a guaranteed position in the First RFEF, a competition that will open next year. If trust in the former striker was already important, his achievements this year reinforce the idea that He will be a substitute for Zidane when the Frenchman leaves office.

The treasury recovers

This year it has also served for Madrid to recover liquidity after the blow suffered by the pandemic. Losses of 91 million euros were estimated, but the little expenditure made and the great performance of the teams have allowed to recover a part. The situation is so positive that the club is preparing great signings for next season. Praise (I would arrive free, but with a high salary) or Mbappe are on the agenda to open the new Bernabéu. In basketball, Poirier has already arrived and others like Pierriá Henry they would do it next year.

The stadium is another of the positive aspects who has left this season. The works have advanced more than expected thanks to the move of the first team to Valdebebas. In the directive they hope that some areas can be reopened in September, when UEFA wants fans to return to the stadiums. It is then when Madrid would return to its temple of the Castellana. By the end of 2022 the remodeling should be complete.