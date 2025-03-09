The glued saved Madrid against a brave ray, which despite its many casualties planted the whites in the Bernabéu who with his victory took advantage of the stumble of Atlético in the Coliseum and put himself with the same points as Barcelona, ​​these with one less match.

It was a Madrid with few rotations and that was less. The absences were those of Courtois, Rüdiger and Valverde, all with discomfort. He returned to eleven Bellingham after his sanction matches and above he did not touch Vinícius, Rodrygo and Mbappé, but Brahim, who had been the most into.

Sensations found

Vinícius and Mbappé, something better

The game left in the Ancelotti team found. If the test consisted of whether Vinícius and Mbappé returned to their best level the thing worked quite well, but Madrid was not a very refined team in the collective and left again disturbing Lagunas in defense, where Alaba seems very far from their best times and became worse with Asencio. The Canary also made some mistake, such as a transfer that almost costs Lunin.

The ray of this season was one of those teams that is pleased to see. He came without very important people, such as Isi Palazón. Ntenka, Mumim, of fruits or camel, almost all of them headlines and gave him a little the same. I had already said it on the eve Íñigo Pérez, that the strip team was not going to lose its identity, it would throw the line very above and I was going to play from you to Madrid in the Bernabéu.

Madrid started grieving, with Vinícius driving its score. He approached the area of ​​Augusto Battle several times but did not score and the ray little by little he stayed with the ball.

The best

Vinícius’s goal

The occasions were alternating from goal to goal. Aridane failed a header after a corner and Madrid had the clearest in a vinícius chutazo that Battle diverted to the stick in a large stretch.

In that shot and daca Madrid imposed its quality to mark twice in just four minutes. In 29 Vinícius put a deep ball to Mbappé, who managed to leave Lejune and beat the cross -shooting battle.

In 33, Vinícius’s turn was in a great play of Gran Crak, the best of the game, a succession of cuts and bicycles that ended in the second goal.

It is not the ray team that faints against the setbacks and went up with many people. Although Mbappé failed the third after a battle error, those of the strip found their goal in the added time in a chutazo by Pedro Diaz that threw after the goal line after hitting the crossbar and being granted both by the VAR.

The second part

Bernabéu whistled to his team

The second part began without change of players and Madrid did not last long. The ray followed his own, with the very advanced defense, looking for possession and leaving up with many people as soon as he stole.

The game was uncertain by the short scoreboard. Madrid did not find the formula of scoring the goal of tranquility and lightning passed the minutes very alive and threatened as soon as it could.

Vinícius tried again and again for his band but sinned from individualism and Mbappé seemed much more disconnected from the game than in the first part. Rodrygo had not contributed anything throughout the game, in one of his worse.

From the game time, the whistles began to appear discreetly at the Bernabéu. Madrid was able to mark in a hand in hand of Vinícius, but the Brazilian preferred a pool to a shot and the occasion was lost.

Valverde left for Rodrygo to oxygenate the center of the White Field and entered the last quarter of an hour with a nervous Bernabéu and a Madrid more interested in preserving the result than in expanding it. Ancelotti reinforced the idea by putting Camavinga by Mbappé. The ray tried until the end. The Bernabéu whistled, but Madrid tied the victory without much wear.