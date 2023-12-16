The Champions League enters its final stretch: the 16 are already classified for the round of 16 and the table speaks. It says 4 Spanish, 3 German, 3 Italian, 2 English, 1 French, 1 Dutch, 1 Portuguese and 1 Danish. He talks and says things: the four Spaniards came first in their groups, a notable merit that also gives them an advantage: playing the next phase against runners-up. And with the match revenge at home.

Of the three Germans, two go to pot 1 of the draw: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, while Leipzig finished behind Manchester City, something that can happen to everyone and there is no need to blush. Inter, Napoli and Lazio passed the round, although as runners-up, but it is still commendable for Calcio to get three representatives. What about the French is not surprising, one and thanks, the usual one, PSG, who received very clear referee help to get among the sixteen. It is striking that the best league in the world, the Premier League, has only two ambassadors, although both are very strong: Arsenal and Manchester City.

Denmark's Copenhagen has the merit of having relegated Manchester United to the bottom of the sea. And perhaps PSV Eindhoven has something to say, which in the Dutch tournament is putting in a fabled performance: it started with 15 wins in the first 15 rounds. PSV was second in its area, behind Arsenal.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City

Who can reach the Wembley final on June 1? Madrid is looking for its fifteenth star in the competition and is a super candidate. He was the only one of those classified with a perfect score; won 6 out of 6. Although he had a weak group (Sporting Braga, Unión Berlin, a dull Napoli), he showed solidity and his firepower, especially for Bellingham, who had a fantastic start in his first merengue season. Madrid always hurts and goes for everything in Europe. Bayern, Manchester City, Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad and Inter finished undefeated. And in February, when the round of 16 arrives, he will recover Vinícius, injured in mid-November. With Vinícius and Rodrygo at the top and Bellingham behind it will be difficult to turn it around.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern (you already know what it is to be a champion) is the white team's main enemy. Always powerful, competitive, ambitious, with a very large squad, of the highest quality and with the “Bayern mentality”. He should reach very high. Another one that is aiming high is Guardiola's City, current champion, who now plays without the mental backpack of never having won the crown. Without superstars except their scorer Haaland, the weapon of the citizen team is their possession and pressure football that is unbearable for everyone. He is also waiting for an illustrious injured player: De Bruyne, with whose help his chances increase considerably. City faces the Premier, the English Cup, the Champions League and the Club World Cup, all at the same time. An excess of matches that can cost you dearly. That was the cause of De Bruyne's long injury. He was already eliminated from the League Cup.

They are the three main favorites. And this is how the betting houses see it: City pays 3 euros if they win the title; Bayern, 4.50 and Madrid, 7.

The teams that can surprise

Among the surprise elements it is worth mentioning four. 1) Mikel Arteta's increasingly stronger Arsenal wants to make a splash and reach the title, no less than in his city, London. In his fifth season with the Gunners, Arteta has already given him the combative character he needs to aspire to the top continental trophy. And he has a great endowment. 2) In the same step we place Inter Milan, which was a finalist last year and is the leader in Serie A showing a very high level. The entire roster from the previous year follows, the same coach Simone Inzaghi and the brilliant sports director Beppe Marotta. 3) Atlético de Madrid. In his thirteenth season, 'Cholo' Simeone keeps him at the top in the League and in Europe, always fighting. A curiosity: despite being classified as a defensive strategist, Aleti is the second highest scoring team in the Champions League: 17 goals in six games, only behind City, which scored 18. 4) Real Sociedad continues to surprise with magnificent football from the hand of Imanol Alguacil and is capable of taking down any opponent, no matter how powerful. And it starts well, he will play against a guard, in addition to defining the phase in San Sebastián.

There are two separate cases: Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Not all Iberian people are happy: in Barcelona the chestnuts are burning. Barça finished as leader in their group by playing horribly and losing to the modest (and eliminated) Antwerp, from Belgium. Before he had fallen with the Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk, who played outside his country due to the war and gave him a beating. Xavi has not been fired because he is a colossal figure within Barcelona fans, but when it comes to this club, anything is possible, he is the world champion of mistreating idols. With Joan Laporta as president, the Catalan club fired Messi in an undignified manner “because there was no way to pay him.” He immediately spent hundreds of millions on dozens of reinforcements who couldn't handle the shirt. The last one, Lewandowski, about whom criticism intensifies. At 34 years old, the Barça club paid 45 (+ 5) million euros for him to Bayern Munich and gave him a contract worth €52 million net for four years. “Lewandowski is today a player who crawls around the pitch looking more like a center back than a scorer, showered with a golden contract. The Pole should have been the leader of this team, but he is not. His bullying against his teammates only increases his frustration at not living up to what is expected of him,” writes Albert Masnou, deputy director of the Barcelona newspaper Sport.

As for PSG, the first thing to say is that they were very close to elimination against Newcastle in Paris, but the Polish referee Szymon Marciniak awarded them a non-existent penalty in the 98th minute, with which they tied 1-1. The unusual thing is that the same judge gave 8 minutes of stoppage time when there were no injuries, sending offs or incidents, the game had almost no interruptions and Newcastle did not make any changes. With 4 minutes of addition it was more than enough. In the box, the president of Uefa, Aleksander Ceferin, and his friend Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, watched together. In relation to the 2022-2023 academic year, the Parisian cast has improved thanks to the fact that it made ten additions for 432 million euros. But it still doesn't look solid. And if it weren't for that unjustifiable penalty, we probably wouldn't be analyzing it now. “The attack costs 350 million euros and they are incapable of scoring. Luis Enrique explains in each match that he had more chances than his rival. I do not care about that! I see PSG that is not advancing in any area,” criticized Christophe Dugarry, the 1998 world champion.

Finally, it should be said that Napoli is not the same as the previous season, when they were Italian champions and a sensation in Europe. In Italy he is sixth, 14 points behind Inter. Luciano Spalletti left and Rudi García arrived, dismissed due to poor results. Now there is Walter Mazzarri. These changes marked a decline in the team. It doesn't seem like he will go far in this Champions League.

This Monday will be the draw for the round of 16 and everyone's route will be marked. Three of the last four champions (Bayern, Madrid, City) are once again the rivals to beat. If they get in the way, then yes, anyone can crown.

