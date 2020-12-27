These dates are synonymous with basketball, they always were. In the last third of the last century with the longed-for Christmas Tournament, scene of huge international duels, and for some time now with Madrid-Barça nailed with a thumbtack on the calendar and, this year, with something else: an uninterrupted 12-hour day of action that the ACB has prepared for today. In the absence of public, television binge. Good matches and a perfect icing on the cake, the Classic, the third of the season after the merengue success in the Super Cup (72-67) and the culé triumph in the Euroleague (79-72). It will be at 9:30 p.m. in #Vamos to close the league year and, for purists, also the decade, in which whites dominate in the ACB by 22-21.

Mirotic returns, who in the last pulse between the two giants was low due to the coronavirus. This time he is less protagonist in the previous one, a new earthquake takes away focus: the attempt to leakage from Heurtel to Madrid. The entanglement between Barça and the point guard with Real in between marks the Classic, and that the Frenchman will not play. Jasikevicius and the club have released him from training while their departure is being negotiated, something that could occur in the coming days. The Barcelona leaders left him on the ground in Istanbul after learning that he had approved his signing for Madrid and not for Fenerbahçe, as the interested party had assured them. A reaction that has damaged the image of the Barcelona entity, now forced to find a solution to undo the mess.

Heurtel could choose a new destination and go abroad to collect compensation in excess of one million euros like the one that had been agreed. But he can also end up where he wanted (and wants), in Madrid, although for this, Barça will ask him to renounce the agreed money, or a good part (his annual salary is around three million euros gross). White’s proposal to the player is not raised; however, if it were to take hold in the Palace, the link would include expansion. Even more urges Laso the signing economic of a pivot that alleviates the loss of Randolph and gives relief to Tavares. Barcelona is pressing for the solution because need the money to pay another French base, Westermann, with whom he has already signed a contract, and to find a center (Brandon Davies is still injured).

A classic tangle that repeats itself from time to time. From Mirotic to Heurtel and a memory for Djordjevic, the pulse heats up with Madrid undefeated in the ACB. Laso and his team have countered Campazzo’s march with a step forward as a team and with another stride from a plethora of Tavares. Since the stumble at the Palau on October 23, they have had 19 victories in 20 games. The Classic sets the trend.