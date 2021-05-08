UEFA issued a statement on Friday the 7th in which it announced a package of “reintegration measures” for nine founding clubs of the Superliga, all except Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. These are the teams that retracted their decision to create a competition outside of UEFA and that they have signed a document with which they “return to reintegrate” into the highest body “fully and definitively”. The clubs are Arsenal, Milan, Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid, Inter, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham. For Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, Ceferin glimpsed more harshness. This Saturday, it was the greats, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, who simultaneously issued a statement on their official websites denouncing the pressure and threats from UEFA to abandon the idea of ​​the Super League.

In a broad statement, the three clubs open the doors, once again, to “dialogue” between all parties in search of a favorable solution, but also lamenting “the threats, offenses and pressures” that the twelve founding clubs of the Super League are receiving to abandon this project, openly calling them “unacceptable and intolerable” the pressure being exerted by the highest European body, since, according to the club’s criteria, “the courts have already ruled on the Superliga project and have ordered FIFA and UEFA to abstain from any procedure” until the judicial process is not processed.

Still consider the Superliga as “a viable project” that “seeks solutions to the unsustainable situation that current football is going through”, highlighting that in the present context it is “essential” to face “structural reforms” aimed at “guaranteeing the sustainability of our sport”.

This is the full text …

COMMUNICATION FROM REAL MADRID, BARCELONA AND JUVENTUS

In relation to the statement issued on May 7 by UEFA regarding the Super League and the position adopted by 9 of its founding clubs, Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​Juventus de Turin and Real Madrid Club de Fútbol state the following 🙁 I) The founding clubs of the Super League have received – and continue to receive – pressure, threats and offenses to abandon the project and their responsibility and right to provide solutions to the football ecosystem through concrete proposals resulting from constructive dialogue. This is unacceptable in a state of law and the Courts have already ruled on the Super League project, ordering FIFA and UEFA, categorically, to refrain while the judicial procedure is being processed, directly or through their affiliated entities, from carrying out any action that may penalize the founding clubs or that goes against the Super League, thus recognizing the appearance of good law of said initiative. (II) The Super League project was designed jointly by its 12 founding clubs: to. in order to provide solutions to the unsustainable situation currently facing the football family; The 12 founding clubs, as well as various players in European football, have expressed their deep concern at the current socio-economic situation, considering that it is essential to undertake structural reforms aimed at guaranteeing the sustainability of our sport. For this reason, on April 18, the 12 founding clubs announced their desire to create the Super League and to establish a communication channel with UEFA and FIFA, in a constructive and collaborative spirit between the parties, as notified to them. on that date;

b. from the utmost respect to the current structures of football and its ecosystem; In this sense, the founding clubs expressly agreed that the Super League would only take place if said competition was recognized by UEFA and / or FIFA or if, by virtue of the applicable legal system, it was recognized as a competition compatible for all purposes with continuity. of the founding clubs in their respective national competitions. However, despite being aware of these terms, UEFA and FIFA have refused to establish any adequate communication channel; and c. to bring financial stability to the entire European football family, currently affected by a deep crisis that threatens the survival of many clubs; Proof of this is the commitment made by the Super League to pay annual solidarity payments that materially multiply those offered by UEFA, and the obligation to reinforce the rules of financial sustainability by creating a clear, transparent and effective control system verified by experts. (III) The Super League was understood by the 12 founding clubs as a unique opportunity to offer fans around the world the best possible show and increase global interest in the sport, which faces new generational trends that threaten Her future. On the other hand, its main objective was also to promote women’s football globally, a historic opportunity for its promotion. (IV) We are fully aware of the diversity of reactions, in very different areas, that the Super League initiative has produced and, consequently, of the need to reflect on the reasons that have generated these reactions and to reconsider the proposed approach as necessary. However, we would incur serious irresponsibility if, being aware of the needs and systemic crisis of the football sector, a circumstance that led us to announce the Super League, we abandoned our mission to provide effective and sustainable solutions and answers to the issues that threaten the world. football.

(V) We deeply regret that our friends and founding partners of the Super League project find themselves immersed in an incoherent – and inconsistent – position after assuming certain commitments with UEFA yesterday. However, given that the material problems that led the 12 clubs to announce the Super League a few weeks ago have not disappeared, we reiterate that, out of respect for our history, for our responsibility to our partners and fans, for the financial sustainability of the sport And for the sake of football, we have a duty to act responsibly and to persevere in the search for solutions, despite the unacceptable pressure and threats that we continue to receive from UEFA. (VI) In conclusion, we reiterate to FIFA, UEFA and all soccer players, as we have done on several occasions since the announcement of the Super League, our commitment and firm will to debate, with due respect, without entirely intolerable pressure and with respect for the rule of law, the most appropriate solutions to the sustainability of the entire football family.