RC Madrid Friday 17 September 2021, 18:44

Real Madrid, Barça and Athletic have challenged the agreement adopted by the LaLiga Assembly on August 12, 2021, regarding the operation between the clubs’ employers and the CVC investment fund. The three clubs consider that “it violates the provisions of the applicable regulations (and, in particular, among others, Royal Decree-Law 5/2015) and that it was adopted within the framework of a notoriously irregular and disrespectful procedure with the minimum guarantees required for these purposes, especially in the face of an operation of such significance and duration ”.

The Spanish professional football clubs, meeting in an assembly, approved by a large majority -except for the aforementioned Madrid, Barça and Athletic, in addition to Oviedo- the agreement with the CVC fund for which they will receive a credit line of some 2,100 million euros. euros – initially they were 2,667.5 including the three clubs that rejected the deal. This injection of liquidity would be returned at low interest for 40 years in exchange for 9% of LaLiga’s profits over the next 50 years.