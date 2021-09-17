Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic de Bilbao have challenged the LaLiga agreement with the CVC fund “as it is a pact that violates the provisions of the applicable regulations and in particular the Royal Decree that was approved in the framework of a procedure notoriously irregular, “say the three clubs is a joint statement issued this afternoon. It so happens that they are the only three First Clubs that are not a public limited company and that remain the property of their members.

The Spanish professional football clubs, meeting in an assembly, approved the agreement with the CVC fund for which they will receive a credit line of about 2,100 million (compared to the initial 2,667.5 that included the three clubs that have challenged the business) to return at low interest for 40 years in exchange for 9% of LaLiga’s profits over the next 50 years. The pact went ahead with 38 votes in favor, four against, the three already mentioned and Oviedo.