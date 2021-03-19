Madrid avoided the big coconuts in the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and will face Liverpool, a team that has become less in recent months and far from the one that won the Premier last year and the Champions League two ago. Even so, it is a historical of European football and retains its best recent players, including their attack Salah, Firmino and Mané who have given Klopp such a good performance.

In addition, Madrid knows that if they pass this round they will face the winner of Porto-Chelsea in the semifinals, as the next phase was also drawn. The rest of the quarterfinal pairings are Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund and Bayern-PSG, a reissue of the last final played last year in Lisbon.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are two colossi of European football. The ‘reds’ have six European Cups, for 13 of the whites, and the last of them was raised only two seasons ago at Wanda. That team has not varied excessively with respect to this one, but the injuries have decimated him considerably. Van Dijk’s long-term absence did a lot of damage to the heart of the defense, as did Joe Gomez’s. Klopp had to reconvert Fabinho, remove young people from the subsidiary and sign Kabak. The experiment has not been successful.

Pressure for both

With Klopp’s team sixth in the Premier and Madrid third in the League, his true pretensions this season are to win the Champions League. Liverpool have been especially vulnerable at Anfield, where the return leg will be played, And after a winning streak of 63 consecutive games, he has a six losing streak.

These two teams have previously met six times in Europe, with three victories for Liverpool and three for Madrid. The last one, of course, is a very pleasant memory for Madrid because it was in the final in Kiev in which the whites won the last Champions of their showcases in 2018.

Calendar

The great quarterfinal game, in addition to Madrid-Liverpool, will be Bayern-PSG. Two of the big candidates will face each other, eliminating one from the final fight for the title. More luck had the City of Guardiola, who will face Dortmund de Haaland, and Chelsea de Tuchel, who will do the same before the revelation, Porto.

The first leg of the quarterfinals will be played on April 6 and 7, the first leg, and on April 13 and 14, the return leg. For its part, the semifinals are scheduled for April 27 and 28, the first leg, and on May 4 and 5, the return. The grand final will be played at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 29.

The quarterfinal pairings (and semi-final crossovers) are:

Real Madrid-Liverpool and Porto-Chelsea

Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund and Bayern-PSG