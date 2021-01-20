The representative of the Madrid City Hall, Mariano Fuentes, said that on January 21, the dismantling of the upper floors of the building damaged by the explosion will begin.

“On Thursday, demolition work will begin on the upper floors of the building in Via Toledo and the cleaning of the entire area,” he wrote on Twitter.

We will remind, on the eve of an explosion in one of the buildings of the Spanish capital. The media learned that it belongs to the Catholic Church Iglesia de la Virgen de la Paloma.

The mayor of the city, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, called the gas explosion the preliminary cause of the incident. According to the latest data, three people became victims of the state of emergency, 11 more people were injured.