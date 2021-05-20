Madrid gave a great hand to Estudiantes, and not the neck precisely. A hand savior, good neighbor. The victory of Laso’s team against Retabet Bilbao may mean that they remain a collegiate member of the ACB, one of the only three teams together with Madrid and Joventut that have played in all the Leagues since its creation in 1957. In reality, there was no spice . The leader, who debuted the white kit of Star wars, activated the hyperdrive for a quarter and a half, after 9-11, and cleared the option of a surprise despite his very weak second half. Vincent Poirier (10 points, 13 rebounds and a PIR of 20) continues to take steps in its integration, although the loss of Tavares prevents seeing the two together in action.

It was not just another duel, because he could mathematically secure first place and avoid shocks on the last day, on Sunday in Malaga, with Barça breathing down his neck. He seized the opportunity and was proclaimed champion of the regular phase, which gives him the court advantage in a playoff (whose quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be only the best of three games) that has all the earmarks of being played without an audience at the WiZink Center. Leader with a record balance (so far 33-2). And leader for the seventh year in ten seasons with Pablo Laso on the bench: 2013, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19 and 2021.

The white youth squad Tristan Vukcevic against Regimantas Miniotas.

After the European battle against Efes and the subsequent defeat against Valencia, the first in four and a half months in the League, the Whites had three weeks to go until the playoff and only two games, grouped in four days. This Thursday was the first after eleven days without competition, which means an extra rest on the one hand and a decrease in rhythm on the other.. Real showed a great level in the first half, with a very active defense that suffocated the men in black, unable to see the rim and with almost no chance of scoring in the paint. And, above all, Balvin, the Czech giant, was out of focus while Jenkins suffered a breach in his head that shocked him and had to be treated by the Red Cross.

The staggered innings of Rudy, Llull and Carroll finished throwing to the premises (Canterano Tristan Vukcevic played the second quarter in full). To the good defensive level a salvo of hits was added that opened a gap that seemed insurmountable: +21, 45-24 at halftime. And it was, although Bilbao got off the canvas and made his own believe in the miracle, with a partial of 2-15 (47-39), while the hearts of the students sank.

Retabet showed pride, that they will fight it until the end, despite the fact that the second half was to bury deep (7 of 32 in field goals and 11 losses). Hakanson and Zyskowski tried an impossible (his team barely exceeded 30% at launch) and in two minutes they jumped the wall of 10 points: 66-57. A Causeur robbery aborted the reaction. Madrid is already thinking about the playoff, about the possible quarterfinal rival. And the Bilbao in which the Estu loses with Burgos this Friday to try the feat on Sunday against Joventut. An agonizing race not to go down.