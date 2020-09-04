Jesús Fernández Sanz, in July 2019 in Toledo. Ismael Herrero

Jesús Fernández Sanz (Pedro Muñoz, Ciudad Real, 59 years old) is in charge of the Ministry of Health of one of the communities hardest hit in the first wave of the coronavirus: Castilla-La Mancha. In this second, for the moment, its data is below the Spanish average: 185 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days for the 211 nationals. But he fears that the situation will change due to his close relationship with Madrid (466 cases per 100,000). To address the problem, he met on Wednesday with his Madrid and Castilian-Leon counterparts and the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

Question. What did you discuss at the meeting?

Reply. The tone was very good. What we wanted was to try that neighboring communities, such as Madrid, which is very important to us, and the two Castiles, make similar decisions. The virus does not understand the territorial, administrative, color, and ideological language. The virus moves with people. We have to be able to put similar restrictions on the communities, this is something that I put on the table. Madrid assumed that it will take measures closely related to ours, such as restricting the number of people per meeting, although it did not say which ones. We also agreed to meet every week to check the results of the measures and review mobility in the elements that most affect us, such as the AVE; it is going to review if the restrictions are adequate.

P. What kind of restrictions?

R. This has been done by the Ministry of Transport together with the company. It will be necessary to review if it is necessary to be more restrictive with the occupation of seats and other measures, but I do not know, it will depend on the next meetings.

P. Are you studying mobility limitations between provinces or communities?

R. No. No inter-provincial limitation or confinement was mentioned. We have to follow the same, the same rules or the same restrictions, if they can be very similar in all communities, and apply them.

P. If the epidemic continues to advance, will stronger measures be necessary?

R. We will see it on a day-to-day basis. We look at the incidence per 100,000 inhabitants. When a population has more than 100 we begin to take measures a little more restrictive. This can also be agreed for other communities, but you have to see how the pandemic behaves in different places and bear in mind something important: it is not the same to make decisions in a town of 2,000 inhabitants than in a city of 100,000 or in one of a million. Decision-making must be adapted to the number of cases, the socioeconomic situation and the ease of applying certain measures.

P. Its president has defined Madrid as a “radioactive viral bomb.”

R. It’s a metaphor. What it means and what we always say is that Madrid was an explosion of cases and it is being so now as well. Madrid’s incidence is the highest and we are concerned that it will continue to grow. In the 600 cases that we had this Thursday in Castilla-La Mancha, more than 300 were from Toledo and more than 150 from Guadalajara. Clearly the Henares and La Sagra corridors are influenced. But that is not against Madrid. The bomb fell in Madrid or could have fallen in Extremadura. Or, as it began in the summer, in Lleida and Aragón, for the seasonal workers. But Madrid is an important focus because it has a high population density and mobility is what moves the bug and people are the ones who take it from one place to another. We have an extraordinary relationship. There is nothing to blame on the community or the people who live in Madrid, simply objectify the data. We have doubled the recipes from 2019 to 2020 and that means that more people come from Madrid. That in Guadalajara we have given 2,000 more health cards than we gave last year is a way of objectifying it. They are data that allow us to make decisions, not to go against anyone.

P. His Government ensures that 75% of its outbreaks originate in Madrid. How are they produced?

R. Many families live in Madrid or Castilla-La Mancha, but the relatives in the other community. In the summer they have had to travel from one part to another. Parties, communions … That is why it is important that the decisions we make are aimed at limiting all those social and family gatherings. In our case, the shoots can be temporary, because of the harvest, we are doing well, we are happy; or social or family. We try to limit leisure, meetings to no more than 10 people and this is what we ask to be done in other communities.

P. In less than two weeks the hospital occupancy in his community has doubled. They are worried?

R. Always worried. But the numbers are nothing like March and April. For example, when we had this number of cases, between 500 and 600, between the end of March and the beginning of April, there were 3,000 hospitalized. Today we have 250. And in the ICU there are 30 people when before there were 100. It is not at all alike, but that does not make us calm. Occupancy is 6%, which is the national average. And everything is the result of the work we are doing in tracking and primary care. The first thing to attack is transmission. In the next three or four weeks you will have fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths. In the first wave, the transmission and manifestation of the disease passed us by. We discovered everything in the hospital. Now we have the advantage that we are discovering it with tracking or primary care and that is where we have to turn.

P. Are hospitals being reorganized, suspending surgeries?

R. We have not suspended yet. Only two plastic surgeries in Toledo that had nothing to do with covid. Every week we have contingency plans in all health areas.

P. Do you need trackers?

R. On May 10 we started with 417 people tracking, because we believed it was the key, almost at the rate recommended by the WHO. Now that the number of cases has grown, we have recruited 130 more. In addition, anticipating that the epidemic may continue and the influence of Madrid will be important, we have requested to double the number if necessary. We have a meeting with the Military Emergency Unit next week to agree on the number, deadlines, how to do it … That is not necessary later, the better.

