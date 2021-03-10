Isabel Diaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid, has called elections anticipated this morning for May 4. For its part, PSOE and Más Madrid have presented motions of censure. The Assembly has accepted these procedures since the dissolution of the autonomous parliament would have been announced after presenting the motions. The Madrid representative body will have to face a new political process.

How many deputies does the Madrid Assembly have?

The Madrid Assembly is made up of a total of 132 deputies. Thus, the electoral results of May 26, 2019 granted the following distribution of seats: 37 for the PSOE, 30 for PP, 26 for Citizens, 20 for More Madrid, 12 for VOX and 7 for United We Can. This is the composition of the hemicycle at the beginning of the XI Legislature:

Composition of the Chamber at the beginning of the XI Legislature Composition of the Chamber at the beginning of the XI Legislature

Madrid Assembly

What is the regulation?

Chapter III of Title X of the Madrid Assembly Regulations establishes that the motion of censure must be presented by at least fifteen percent of the deputies and propose a candidate. Then, The Assembly Table verifies that the motion meets the requirements and informs to the Presidency of the Community of Madrid and to the Board of Spokespersons.

Then the Presidency of the Assembly will convene the Plenary for debate and voting on the motion of censure. This last process must take place in a period of five to twenty days from the filing of the procedure.

Now, the assumption is simple: if the dissolution was published first, motions could not be filed. Nevertheless, if the motions are scored earlier, the dissolution is not effective.

Who makes up the Board of the Assembly?

Article 48 of the Madrid Assembly Regulations, contained in the First Section of the First Chapter of Title IV, establishes that The Table is made up of a Presidency, three Vice-Presidencies and three Secretariats. In addition, the Presidency directs and coordinates the body’s action.

Currently, Juan Trinidad Martos, of the parliamentary group Ciudadanos, holds the position of the Presidency of the Assembly. At the same time, Jorge Rodrigo Dominguez (PP), Diego Cruz Torrijos placeholder image (PSOE) and Jose Ignacio Arias Moreno (VOX) occupy the three Vice Presidencies. Finally, Alicia Sánchez-Camacho Pérez (PP), Maria Encarnacion Moya Nieto (PSOE) and Esther Ruiz Fernandez perform the corresponding functions with the Secretaries.