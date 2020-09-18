Ignacio Aguado, vice president of the Community of Madrid, has asked the Government of Spain this Thursday to “be forcefully involved” to control the pandemic in the region. The also leader of Citizens in the region has made this option reach the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of the PP, before starring in a very brief intervention without questions in which he has not clarified, nor has his communication team, if you are betting on requesting the Pedro Sánchez Executive to declare the state of alarm.

“The situation of the epidemic in Madrid is not going well. It is getting worse. We will need to make more efforts, “Aguado acknowledged a day after the Madrid Executive was immersed in a communicative chaos by announcing selective confinements in the most affected areas, and then denying them.” We are in time to control the situation, to be able to control the curve, if we are able to give ourselves a political truce. We need to stop looking for culprits (…) “, he continued. And he stressed:” It is necessary and urgent that the Government of Spain is forcefully involved in the control of the epidemic in Madrid, and so I have transferred it to President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who has my full support. It is absolutely impossible to end an epidemic of these characteristics only from the regional government. “

“The Government has never stopped being involved,” Vice President Carmen Calvo replied after a few minutes.

Madrid is not only the epicenter of the pandemic. It is the heart of Spain’s road and rail network. Headquarters of the most important international airport in the country. And the recipient of hundreds of thousands of daily trips by inhabitants of neighboring regions (Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León) to work. Consequently, the evolution of the disease in its borders is a national question. Like an earthquake, the increase in cases in Madrid reverberates in the rest of the country, and now fills the central government and other regional leaders with concern.

“You have to do whatever it takes to control the situation in Madrid. I want to be very clear on this ”, summarized this morning the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa. “This is the key point”.

Thus, there are regional presidents who consider that the evolution of the disease in this Community is a risk for the rest, as the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, said in an explicit graphic description, days ago: “In 1980 % of the cases that have reached us in this region came from the viral radioactive bomb that was planted in Madrid. We will go well or badly depending on everything that is controlled or out of control in Madrid ”.

The political background of Aguado’s petition, therefore, is far-reaching. Internally, because he takes the initiative with respect to Díaz Ayuso, who is both his government partner and his electoral rival. And externally, because it breaks with months of joint strategy: the Community of Madrid has gone from regretting that the state of alarm established from March to June did not allow it to manage the pandemic autonomously, to now requesting the involvement of the Sánchez Government in the search for solutions. A drastic change of script that has not even convinced Rocío Monasterio, the regional leader of Vox, the only possible partner of the coalition government formed by PP and Ciudadanos.

“What I see here is indecision,” said the representative of the far-right party. “Her role is to govern, not to transfer responsibility to third parties.”

After months of internal tensions in the coalition Executive, Aguado also wanted to underline his support for Díaz Ayuso at a time when the pandemic threatens to run rampant in the Community: Madrid already has more than 2,700 hospitalized for coronavirus, 371 of them in intensive care units, and accumulates more than 15,000 deaths and 180,000 infected since the health crisis broke out in March.

The vice president, however, has influenced the communication chaos in which the regional government lives since the vice councilor Antonio Zapatero announced “selective confinements” on Wednesday. Thus, Aguado has hinted at the approval of new restrictions on mobility and meetings (“We will need more efforts,” he said), without specifying any measure. Consequently, the hours since the Government keeps citizens uncertain, hinting at changes that it does not detail or detail until this Friday.

“I want to send a message of calm,” said Enrique Ruiz-Escudero, Minister of Health, in a video sent to the media. “We are in a situation of sustained growth, and faced with the possibility of having to make decisions regarding the suppression of the scheduled activity in general, we are working on a proposal to restrict mobility and reduce activity in the areas where there is a greater transmission of the virus ”.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Guide to action against the disease