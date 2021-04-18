A squad already impoverished by savings (remember that this summer James, Bale and Brahim came out, and already this season Borja Mayoral, Jovic and Odegaard) is seen at this point in the course in the bones, shaken by fatigue, injuries and the ghost of COVID, which pecks from time to time, plus some suspension that always falls. That became very notable in the Bergamo game, with that bench filled by homegrown players. And he was accused as much or more yesterday, when only four starters could come out, Courtois, Modric, Asensio and Vinicius, and Rodrygo had to play in midfield, where he was neither found nor found..

Lucky for Madrid that Getafe has a great goal problem, even more so because of Bordalás’ reluctance to shoot more than Ángel, a devil in the area. Your reasons will have. Even so, Madrid owes him the point that saved Courtois, who had three tremendous interventions. Above he did nothing but a play of real danger, a long pass from Militao to Mariano that he transformed into a goal after eluding Soria. The chicken sexer annulled it by the hair of a shrimp pulling the line when the ball had already taken off from Militao’s boot. I was not convinced. In return, he was inhibited in a play by Militao on Ángel in which the penalty was allowed.

Well looked at, the players that Madrid took out are not negligible. Bordalás would want many of them for himself. But they are people who do not play or play little, and so many together for a day produce a disorderly effect for lack of those automatisms that facilitate block play. The defense, without any starter and with a youth squad, played very late. The team was scattered, no link, with Modric and Isco striving for nothing together with a Rodrygo who looks like what I’m doing here. Seen like this, the point should not be considered bad, but it makes him lose the wake of Atleti and confirms that he has entered the home stretch with the tire on the ground.