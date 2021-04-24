Madrid’s second draw in the last six days, weakening its position as a title contender. Zidane opted to start with a defense of four, with Nacho on the left side and changed to five with the entry of Odriozola and Nacho. Hazard returned and had a quarter of an hour and Blanco added more minutes with the first team.

Courtois: Little required in the first part. Flawless when teammates needed him to oxygenate the start of the game, even when they put him in some trouble. Attentive when he had to intervene to a shot by Guido at game time. Fourth game in a row with a clean sheet.

Carvajal: After two months injured he lacks some explosiveness, especially in attack. Always well placed, he did not have too many problems with Joaquín. Replaced by Odriozola in 68 ‘.

Militao: Providential. He cut one against Lainez in 23 ‘and took another from Borja Iglesias in the area in an Emerson center in 43’. He maintains his high level with the passing of the games. Cut one against Canales in the center of the field in 50 ‘. A performance of titleholder.

Varane: Because of the left profile, less common in him. Relatively comfortable in marking Borja Iglesias, who won the game, was somewhat disoriented when the forward left his area. Solvent in anticipation.

Nacho: He completed his journey this season around the rear as a left back, the same position in which he debuted with the first team ten years ago. It was the shadow of Lainez, who only had occasion when he detached himself from him on the counter, and had some problem when Emerson doubled down the band. More wrapped up when he had Rodrygo in his band. With the entry of Odriozola and Marcelo, Zidane changed the drawing and positioned himself as third center-back.

Modric: Less influence in the game than is usual in the Croatian, he put one more gear to the circulation of the ball when he had the ball. Replaced by Blanco at 77 ‘.

Casemiro: Anodyne midfielder game.

Isco: Another step in front of the malagueño. The game began with more significance near the opponent’s own area, but his presence in the attack grew with the passing of the minutes. He still lacks a sparkling point, but his moment of form already does provide arguments to support starts like tonight. Replaced by Marcelo at 68 ‘.

Rodrygo: He started on the right, but Zidane swapped his position with Asensio’s midway through the first half and the variant benefited both. He left some detail and, on the left, he helped Nacho in the surveillance of Emerson. In minute 55 ‘he crashed a center-kick off the crossbar. Replaced by Vinicius at 59 ‘.

Benzema: Weak game for the French forward, who was left unmarked after eight straight games scoring as a starter.

Asensio: At the edge of the break, he left a delicious heel pass to Isco, one of those actions that amortize the entry into matches with the public. Synonymous with danger in his starts and when Isco found him inside between the lines. Replaced by Hazard in 77 ‘.

Vinicius: He came in for Rodrygo at 59 ‘. Fast-paced, he had a counter with 15 minutes to go, but he lacked definition.

Odriozola: He entered through Carvajal in 68 ‘. His change coincided with that of Marcelo and the change of scheme of Zidane to play with a defense of five and the San Sebastian as a lane.

Marcelo: He entered through Isco in 68 ‘. The Brazilian is plugged in. Zidane has recovered him for the cause.

Hazard: He came in for Asensio in 77 ‘. Useful minutes for the confidence of the Belgian on his return.

White: He came in for Modric in 77 ‘. More minutes of experience for the youth squad.