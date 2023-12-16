The Santiago Bernabéu has not seen Real Madrid lose since April 8. An exhibition by Samu Chukwueze, author of a double, helped Villarreal that night to add their fourth consecutive League game without bending the knee against the whites and left another disappointment in the disappointing championship that Carlo Ancelotti's team carried out , with his mind focused on those dates in the duel that he had to have days later with Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The owners of the Castellana coliseum would end up defeating the 'blues' 2-0 and thus began a streak that now spans 17 games without knowing defeat in their fiefdom. Those from Chamartín will appeal to that fortress again this Sunday to try to remove the thorn against the Yellow Submarine and put pressure on Girona in the disputed fight they are maintaining for the leadership.

«We are close to Christmas, we play against a well-organized and prepared team, but we are in a good moment, the results prove it. We have a good atmosphere, good dynamics and motivated players. We want to finish this first stretch of the season well,” Ancelotti said in advance of a lawsuit that comes after the setback that Real Madrid suffered against Betis last weekend. The two points that were left at the Benito Villamarín and the subsequent victory of Girona against Barça in Montjuic lifted the Catalan team to first place, which forces the whites not to let their guard down in the two remaining matches this year 2023.

«It is a first part of the season that we have managed well despite all the problems we have had. I don't know what's going to happen. I have confidence in the season. “Happy with what we have done, but keeping an eye on what we have to do,” said Carletto on the eve of a match for which he recovers Tchouaméni a month and a half after the midfielder was injured in the classic against Barça and in which must clear up the unknown that hangs over the goal. Lunin became strong in Kepa's absence and maintained his starting status against Betis, with the Basque already available. However, the Spanish international was chosen on Tuesday against Union Berlin in the Champions League and is fighting to recover lost ground. «I have decided, but I have not spoken with both of them. I want them to know it first through my mouth before reading it in the press. The good thing is that they make me doubt for the simple reason that they are both fine,” Ancelotti explained about the great dichotomy posed by the eleven he will have to face Villarreal.

The Italian, who continues to have the absences of Courtois, Militao, Carvajal, Camavinga, Arda Güler and Vinicius, took advantage of the fact that Real Madrid had done its homework in the Champions League to rest on Tuesday several Praetorians who will regain their place in the lineup. this Sunday like Rüdiger, Mendy or Kroos. Brahim, who only played the final stretch against Union Berlin, is fighting with Joselu, a big scorer in Germany, to accompany Rodrygo up front.

The reunion of Valverde and Baena



For its part, Villarreal arrives at the event spurred by the epic victory it achieved on Thursday in the Europa League against Rennes. A victory that will save him from playing in the round of 32 and puts him directly into the round of 16. Another story is what happens in the League. The blue team have only gotten four points out of a possible twelve since Marcelino arrived on the bench. The Asturian made his re-debut at the head of Villarreal, defeating Osasuna on the fourteenth matchday (3-1), but then did not go beyond a draw against Sevilla (1-1) and succumbed last weekend against Real Sociedad (0-3) .

The Villaviciosa coach faces a difficult challenge to refloat the ship. Villarreal has conceded 29 goals so far in the League. Only Granada and Almería have conceded more. This bleeding explains to a large extent why a squad made to aspire to be in the aristocratic zone of Primera finds itself in the middle of the table when the halfway point of the championship approaches. Curiously, the groguet team has better records as a visitor (nine points in seven trips) than at home (seven points in nine games played in the heat of its fans). They are also less vulnerable away from La Cerámica (they have collected 10 goals from the nets away from home) than at home (19 goals). There is a ray of hope for Villarreal ahead of a match marked by the reunion between Valverde and Baena months after that punch that the Uruguayan gave the Andalusian in the Santiago Bernabéu parking lot.

-Probable alignments:



Real Madrid: Kepa, Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham, Brahim and Rodrygo.

Villarreal: Jorgensen, Altimira, Albiol, Cuenca, Pedraza, Ilias Akhomach, Capoue, Parejo, Baena, Gerard Moreno and Sorloth.

Referee: Figueroa Vázquez (Andalusian Committee).

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

TV: Movistar LaLiga.