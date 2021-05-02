In 1950, the American Political Science Association highlighted in a report the low ideological polarization of Americans. It was a diagnosis expressed with concern because the ideological differentiation of the electorate is essential for the proper functioning of democracies that articulate participation through political parties, organizations that shape debates and help voters prioritize public policies. Now, in the United States and in many European countries, such as Spain, we are at risk of serious democratic deterioration, just the opposite. The polarization has become extreme and causes an unstoppable political sectarianism that makes it impossible to reach consensus and precise pacts for the structural reforms that would make the country progress.

In order to explain what we are experiencing today, experts coined the concept of ‘affective polarization’, which measures the emotional distance between the affection aroused by leaders and voters who sympathize with our ideas and the rejection of leaders who hold very different positions . The electoral campaign of the Community of Madrid is a clear example. The support for Díaz Ayuso is as great in many of his voters as the rejection they feel for Pablo Iglesias. And vice versa. The adversaries are now enemies, whose mere existence is perceived as a threat. It is not only about winning at the polls but about expelling the opponent from the board. Intolerance, tribalism, and anti-politics run across the entire ideological spectrum. Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Díaz Ayuso’s ‘spin doctor’, and Iván Redondo, Pedro Sánchez’s guru in La Moncloa, have strengthened the emotional in this campaign, with all kinds of springs that are more visceral than rational. Seeing that they were out of the game, Vox and Podemos joined that dynamic. Communism or freedom. Democracy or fascism. Hyperboles with just doses of veracity as frames of reference for the right and the left. These reductionist dichotomies expelled from the confrontation of ideas, or at least were eclipsed by the noise, all the proposals in labor, educational, health, housing matters … Once again, the problems of the Madrilenians were in the background in some elections raised in indisputable national key.

Communism, freedom, democracy, fascism … I saw some of those resounding words painted in 1976 on the walls of Madrid, the city where I was born and to which I returned when I was 15 years old. There was little left to legalize the political parties and in the post-Franco period still the graffiti on the walls of the capital was the main way of political expression. Madrid was a gray city, guarded by ‘grays’ (national policemen popularly known for the color of their uniforms), where the most daring fighters for freedom of expression left, even on the gray stone of official buildings, proclamations that later became censored with various erasures, although in many cases what was previously written could be guessed. Words that today, from hearing them so much these days from the politicians of Madrid, only provoke me nostalgia for a time and for a country that was about to arrive after 1977 with the Law for Political Reform. Despite the strong ideological differences, and that at that time the bullets were not precisely sent by mail, the citizens and their first elected representatives overcame all kinds of obstacles and reached a democratic pact. Perhaps because Spain then had a common purpose.

In general terms, the tense campaign in Madrid was deplorable for many reasons. One little analyzed is that it exacerbates a phenomenon that I know well: there are no more problems for the political and economic elites than those perceived as such in the Madrid delimited by the M-30. If the proposals on the problems of the people of Madrid have hardly had an impact, imagine the invisibility of those others that, generated there, affect us here. Much of the dispute between Castilla-La Mancha with the Region of Murcia, the Valencian Community and Andalusia over the Transfer concerns the Community of Madrid. Not only because its economic and demographic growth affects the reserves at the head of the Tagus. Also because the deficiencies in the quality of the water of the Middle Tagus, as it passes through Toledo and Talavera, are largely due to the waste that comes from the large population centers of Madrid. If the State, via the Hydrographic Confederation or the Community of Madrid, does not reform and modernize the large urban treatment plants in that territory, the waste that arrives through the Jarama will continue to cause problems in the Middle Tagus, even if the environmental flow is fixed and increases. from the river and transfers to the Levant are reduced. But who cares in Madrid about the problems of dry Spain, if there is never a shortage there and water neither takes away nor gives votes?