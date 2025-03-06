Madrid #angry

In the Community of Madrid the PSOE has not won the PP, nor the left to the right, in a general election, so far from the century. It has ever approached when the contest has been regional, which is when, in general, it has obtained some better results. It would be said that this is a possible good reason not to “nationalize” the elections to the Autonomous Community of Madrid by the left. There is a game that seems to know this, it is called, not by case, more Madrid and it has been the second game during the last two elections. It is a match that has not only surpassed the PSOE among left -wing voters, also among center voters. Although not by far, its previous candidate (as Minister) still has a better valuation among the center voters than the future head of the PSOE list (as minister) among those same voters. It looks bad for the PSOE.

It would be said that the PSOE does not know that nationalizing the campaign takes badly, but most likely it is not a priority. The PSOE has “nationalized” with almost all its desire the two past electoral campaigns in the Community of Madrid, and the selection of candidate does not think of a change. I think that, perhaps, the reason is not because in the PSOE intelligence lacks, but because the polarization that induces a campaign between the leader of the PSOE and president of the Government and the leader of the Madrid PP has effects considered virtuous (perhaps, by both parties).

One would say that the PSOE of Madrid needs its own Madrid project, with autonomy with respect to the National PSOE project. He does not have it, it is less possible than before the one who has it, and so he will not go back.

It is said that Madrid is very right (facha, fatxa, etc). It could be, but I don’t know if that is the important thing. The political and social reputation of Madrid I think is important in the political strategy of the PSOE, but not the substance. What the PSOE does in Madrid does not seem to be an adaptation, not even a resignation, to an alleged political hegemony of the right.

Note the Autonomous Communities that held regional elections, together with Madrid, in 2023 (these are comparable data). Madrid has a more ideological average to the right than most, but there are several more right -wing. Above all, if we look at the percentage of people who are to the left of the medium voter (which is always in position five of the ideological scale in these cases): in Madrid there are more left -wing voters than in the average of Spain and than in most communities. If its average is more “right-wing”, although less than, say, Castilla-La Mancha, it is because there are more people than in other places that are “quite right”, which can have its importance for some things, but it would not have to affect the electoral result of the PSOE, since its natural electorate is equal or greater than in other places. Not if I had an electoral strategy adapted to that electorate.

In 2023 Madrid was the most ideologically polarized autonomous community of all those who celebrated elections, in the sense that, according to CIS surveys, it was the one in which the least leftist voted to the right and less right -wing votes voted to the left. The blocks were clearly defined. That is relatively rare, because there is always a non -despicable amount of people who are located not only in the center but on the right and voting for the PSOE (the opposite surely also, but it is less observed in the surveys because, in general, in these there are fewer right -wing people and those who exist are more clearly aligned). As a possible consequence of polarization, the result was also one of the worst for the PSOE among the citizens of Centro. As a consequence of that, it was one of the worst results of the PSOE at all in the communities in which it competed. Sometimes the elections have space for magic and campaign talent, but there is also enough to count beans.





Compare with Castilla La-Mancha, which was the least polarized community, in the same previous sense, and was also the territory in which the PSOE obtained its best result. Keep in mind that Madrid was and is a somewhat more leftist autonomous community than Castilla-La Mancha. In either of the two indicators I have mentioned. 41.5% of their voters declared left left in the pre-electoral survey of the CIS, compared to 36.7% of Castilla-La Mancha; And the ideological average of the citizens of Madrid was 4.91, slightly to the left of 4.96 of the citizens of Castilla-La Mancha.





Many will tell me: you want a page for the left and we prefer to run away a truck. Frankly, no. I think that, in sight is, Page’s strategy is correct for his autonomous community and that the PSOE is not correct, but not that one is a recipe for the other. In my opinion, it is about avoiding a centrifugal and polarized competition that, in autonomous terms, is favorable to the PP leader in Madrid and that, being also “nationalized”, it allows the PSOE to lose even the position as the main rival from the left.

I will look like the fool of the center voter, but in 11 of the 12 autonomous communities that celebrated elections in 2023 the center voters, according to the pre -electoral surveys of the CIS, tilted the balance of the most voted party. The only exception was Asturias, where the PSOE, and with it the left, won the elections even though the surveys initially showed a majority of centrists persuaded on the right. The PSOE only dominated the center in Castilla-La Mancha, where he won. The best results of the PP were given in the communities where the center dominated the most clearly, such as Murcia and Madrid. Murcia is the most conservative community, Madrid no.

Madrid angry (Enoyain the oldest Spanish, of Freewhich produces abhorrence). The angry, today we say haters, face everything. A capital that is not left, where that has been seen. A capital more than six hundred meters high. A capital that is not modern or beautiful or design. A former Manchego population (then we miss us). A capitalism of Sports Palco. A focus of political corruption. A neoliberal paradise that makes the right “normal” seem noble. A sultanate of extractive rentiers. A cave of centralists. A city of cool and facades. And I don’t follow. In all this there will be something true, or much, I do not know, because little by little misanthrope that is one knows that it spits and hits. There is also a lot of pure flat, and contradictory and lost idiot. I try not to be misanthrope and it is also my city of adoption, so only that clamor, or flat, more or less like a fact (the clamor, not its real reference).

To some extent, and without forcing parallelism, hosting conservatism-liberalism (I don’t know how to call it not to say the PP of Madrid or the PP of Ayuso) Madrid is like hosting Catalan nationalism. Give votes in other places. Madrid has everything to polarize both in the territorial axis and in the ideological axis, thanks to the leadership of the aforementioned president, and that opportunity will not be lost.

Almost a test in the opposite direction are the reasonable words of Salvador Illa, saying that, if Madrid has the greatest GDP per capita in Spain for some time, it has done something well. Salvador Illa.

It could be said that the harassment between the president of the Government and the president of the Community of Madrid, is, in a way, a harassment among Madrid who know what they do. Two very polarizing politicians (few are more) who win every time they face. It weighs me, but it can be suspected that they both win. And without feeling to get tangled or evil, thus, coldly and since everything has happened, the relief of leadership in the Community of Madrid only suggests that past trends will be accentuated. Madrid Enoya, who is a cousin of ANNOYING But also from Noia and of Ennuiof boredom.

*Possible conflict of interest: PSOE militant since January 2012.