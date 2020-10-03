A star as a necessity

In each game we verify that Madrid is missing something. Players and systems rotate, but the feeling doesn’t change. What if what was missing was not something, but someone? To this vague need are added data from reality. The club is getting money that feeds the piggy bank and the works at the Bernabéu promise an imposing and luxurious stadium. On the other hand, there are no new signings that meet the expectations of the fans. Only the music is missingso tannn ta soooooo) to put more suspense in waiting. Whose waiting? There is only one name capable of living up to so much mystery and need: Kylian Mbappé. There is a hole in the squad, money in the box and the new Bernabéu as a stellar scenario. All that remains is for Florentino to remain Florentino and give the team the shake what do you need. If so, the wait will have been worth it.

A beast with a pick

Suárez left Barça in distress and in tears. The bad communication from the club had a very unpleasant effect: as if a healthy body was purged of something foul. As the cracks The devil burdens them, Barça gave away a problem and Atlético accepted a solution. Simeone from thought and Suárez from action, are parts of the same whole. Without time to dry his tears, Suárez went out to the Wanda and asked for the goal. First, he made a delicate assist to show that, within the area, he sees more things than the bow; then he put a head butt in a parable, so that we can see that he knows the corners of the goal; and finally, he threw with his right leg, the ball hit the post, went in search of the rebound and nailed it with his left leg, so that the goal, and Barça, would know that he did not forget the pick.

Alms for football hungry

The illusion caused by the power of cracks he makes us put on the television with the expectation of a child to see, face to face, Iago Aspas and Messi. After all, following Eduardo Galeano, we are only beggars for a little game. Aspas and Messi show, more often than usual, that the imagination hangs on the clothes rack. When we speak of inspiration, we assume that talent prevails over training. It’s not like that. First you have to instruct the talent and then wait for inspiration to arrive to give us its magical hand. As more and more players play by heart, they don’t give inspiration or the slightest opportunity. We can only ask for alms where there are still unique copies. Aspas failed us, but once again Ansu Fati appeared to pity us.

Smell of Champions

Every time I turn on the TV there is a Bayern player lifting a trophy. This week UEFA consecrated Neuer, Kimmich and, above all, Lewandowski, as mosaics in a reinforced concrete structure. Made of cement, because everyone sacrifices themselves as poor; mosaics, because some polish the game. In the Champions League draw, Bayern and Liverpool are the great threats. Two teams that, if we do not go into details, have similar adjectives: ambitious, intense, relentless … As only those who win, and are the last champions, are setting the trend. Another common fact arouses my curiosity: they run the most and rotate the least. Could it be that there are no super teams without super men? These giants have to challenge a group of up to 10 teams that aspire to the title. But the draw had another implicit message, football is still alive thanks to a titanic force: that of illusion.