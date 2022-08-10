Direct Chronicle

Madrid, champion of Spain and Europe and from now on also continental super champion, does not seem satiated. Two titles out of a hundred, Real shook off Eintracht firmly and barely, reduced to nothing since Alaba’s 1-0, when Ancelotti’s team, leaden at the start, turned up the volume. The usual, first Courtois’s float and then Vinicius’ top hat and Benzema’s mallet. Win, win and win. Not even a peep said the unruly and noted Frankfurt fans, consumed by Madrid’s superiority. They haven’t lost a final against a foreign rival since 2000. Twelve consecutive toasts. The routine of winning.

two Courtois, Alaba, Dani Carvajal (Rüdiger, min. 84), Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Kroos (Aurelien Tchouameni, min. 84), Casemiro, Modric (Rodrygo, min. 66), Federico Valverde (Camavinga, min. 75) , Vinicius Junior (Dani Ceballos, min. 84) and Benzema Trapp, Almamy Touré (Lucas Alario, min. 69), Obite Ndicka, Tuta, Rode (Götze, min. 57), Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Christopher Lenz, Santos Borré, Daichi Kamada and Jesper Lindstrom (Randal Kolo Muani, min. 57) goals 1-0 min. 36: Praise. 2-0 min. 64: Benzema. Referee Michael Oliver Yellow cards Lucas Alario (min. 91)

Time passes and does not transmute the Real. In Helsinki, before the effigy of Paavo Nurmi, the totemic Finnish flying athlete, the classic story of Madrid. Not even the certain Augustine drowsiness changed the script. From the outset, a somewhat stranded Madrid, sosaina, hit it horizontally. Not being upset.

So gloomy was Ancelotti’s team, they envied with the initial musketeers of the 14th, that Eintracht, more willing to swipe than to tinker with the ball, was the first to bring out the rattle. A mess by Mendy led to a Kamada fencer duel with Courtois. But the Japanese terrified before the gigantic Belgian goalkeeper, he lost the duel. Like shortly after Knauff after another disappointment, this time from Casemiro, who went out for a snack. Courtois, who intimidates like no one else, as the first symptom of that Real that already seems like the Real of all life. This generation, that of Modric and his progeny, has charged the ageism of some skeptics.

In Helsinki, Courtois broke into the scaffolding, but there was no going for Vinicius and Benzema. He delinquent Madrid, the German team to their own: block and run. Like his fans, he doesn’t lack enthusiasm. Soccer is fairer. The Spanish team has its inertia, it is expected without changing. Your time will come. Many, many times before the game. Also in the Finnish capital, where he first tempered and then commanded.

After half an hour, beyond Courtois at Real there were only frequent focuses for Carvajal, from brawl to brawl with Lenz, an irrelevant substitute for Kostic, the Serbian who left the Super Cup to join Juventus.

With the game simmering, Vinicius asked for a clue, until then lost in the left gutter of the white attack. Vinicius, Madrid turbine, met with Vinicius. He put the back of the Frankfurt team in check and Trapp responded well to his shot, clearing the corner as best he could. Kroos, a draftsman in a tailcoat, shot from the corner. Since anything is possible in this Madrid, Benzema, who is not Santillana or Cristiano Ronaldo, shot from the pole, towering over two rival defenders and his header was followed by another by Casemiro. Alaba’s goal fell from the sky with Trapp’s door wide open.

The most recognizable Madrid, the one that Courtois supports like nobody else, Kroos and Modric cradle and Vinicius and Benzema finish off. It is not a team in which vanities overflow, so there are many, those with the backbone and the most gregarious. More than enough to dispatch Eintracht, defeated by Alaba’s attack. It is not enough to extend his recent fable in the Europa League. In less than a week, Bayern have let him know — he nailed him 1-6 on the first day of the Bundesliga — and the European super champion. Apparently, impossible to improvise another glory.

In advantage, everything improved in the Spanish team. Modric took ease, Casemiro acted as a sucker and Kroos had more fluidity. Madrid is another when his eternal midfield cabinet works for him. With them at the helm, not only were Vinicius and Benzema encouraged, but the Eintracht boys metabolized their role as flycatchers.

In the middle of the Madrid round table, Vinicius once again got going, whose brotherhood with Benzema is on the way to marking an era. The Brazilian, with several stiff adversary defenses like stalactites, assisted the captain. Trapp… God knows what the hell Trapp did. It wasn’t just any goal. The my child Benzema, who denounced Mourinho, is already the second highest scorer in the history of Madrid with 324 goals, one more than Raúl, and 127 less than CR.

With the fifth European Super Cup under his belt, Ancelotti, who dominates the couch, gave Ceballos a nod to the future, whom he regrets not giving more reel to. He did not forget the promising Camavinga and the two signings, Rüdiger and Tchouaméni.

The game was for what Madrid wanted, at will from 1-0. This Madrid is known by heart and you have faith, a lot of faith. He exploits his many resources like no one else, even if the games don’t work out for him. There are 98 official titles…

