Guardiola was right. This time he lied to us. His team did not have 1% of the tie. I had none. Another great Madrid, as in the Etihad, made the PEP team a toy. It was much superior in Manchester, infinitely better … in the Bernabéu and the only one who told the truth in the tie. Review and win

The brilliant classification to eighth leaves four magnificent news. The punishment of playing the playoff has served to see the best Madrid of the season, Asencio is a central to mark an era, Mbappé has already left his first great European night at the Bernabéu and the team can play with the four fantastic and have commitment defensive. They are not water and oil.

The meeting was downwards very soon, after four minutes. Asencio reincarnated in iron and mbappé in Raúl. Forty meters from the canary, Rùben days falls apart as a Magdalena in the Cao tail in his duel with Kylian, and French vaseline to overcome the average exit of Ederson. A 1-0 ‘Old School’.

The matter no longer painted well for City before fitting the first. Haaland, for the blow to the knee suffered before the Newcastle, stayed on the bench. Raising a 2-3 with the Norwegian was almost impossible. Without him, it was to choose the song for your funeral.

In Erling’s decline, he added that of Stones, which a minute after Mbappé’s first goal had to go to the shower. Central muscle injury, along with Guardiol, the little decent of the City this season in defensive zone.

Madrid was better without ball and with the ball. Those city shakes in the previous season sounded nostalgia in Pep’s peeled head. His team moved the ball as an already turtle accordion. They did not know if in the goal of Madrid was Courtois or Lunin because their players were unable to overcome any rival line or steal a ball. Just the opposite of Madrid, which when it was done with the ball, played fast and vertical and planted in the English area with constant danger. One thing is to send and another govern.

He had Mbappé again in 29, in a move traced to that of the first goal. This time it was Tchouaméni who put the ball to the race and the shot of Kylian, strong, but already centered half a height, the fists of Ederson spit.

The masterclass of dribbles and filigrants was a thing of Rodrygo. The Brazilian as soon as he ordered an action rehearsed, as he ordered the retirement pension to Gundogan. Throw with the waist and German for the soils. Just the same thing Mbappé did in 2-0.

In 34, a play initiated by Rodrygo and Valverde on the right wing ended up going through the boots of Ceballos, Bellingham, Vinicius, again Rodrygo and, finally, of Kylian. The Frenchman sent for melons to Guardiol with a cut that 99% of human beings would have left the ankle in three, and defined the short stick of Ederson with a dry and satin shot.

Madrid was so grown up and it was having a great time that the coverage were celebrated as the plugs. Near the break, Asencio made Marmoush a Towling within the area that avoided the only mini -dangerous attack action of the City. The penalty was played, but it ended up crashing chest with Rudiger. ‘NBA MOOD’

The City left the rest thinking that the least possible fell, but that decision was not going to depend on it. The game would be what Madrid wanted, and the fang had not yet kept the champion. Valverde and Rodrygo touched the third in a couple of distant shots, but it was Mbappé again who found the Ederson network.

In the 61, a right zone, a Bellingham ball received the Frenchman. It was Kylian to five City players who watched him as a group of tourists in the Prado does in front of Las Meninas. Mbappé returned the entrance with a cut to the central lane and a tralazo with the left. Kylian goal 28, seventh in the Champions and fourth in a tie that only leaves Bellingham’s yellow, which carries suspension, and the goal of Nico’s honor in 91, as a discordant note. That pass Atlético or Leverkusen.