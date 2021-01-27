The Community of Madrid will stop the supply of vaccines to the population for at least the next two weeks. The cause of this stoppage is due, according to Vice President Ignacio Aguado, to the “cuts” in receiving doses in the last weeks.

Aguado, in the press conference after the Government Rabbit, has expressed that “at least this week and the next” the first dose of the vaccine will not be inoculated to the groups to which it corresponds: workers in hospitals and health centers, dependents and people over 80 years of age.

According to the vice president, the Community of Madrid has already put 180,000 doses throughout the region but, as expected, “unfortunately” the supply is interrupted. “We have been with fewer vaccines and fewer doses than those promised by the Government of Spain So I think it is fair to recognize that the Ministry of Health, which it adopted at the end of December and the beginning of January, was right when it came to reserve a percentage of doses for the second“.

For Aguado, with the current vaccination rate it will be “impossible” to reach the goal set by Salvador Illa, already a former Minister of Health, of vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of June. Thus, he has asked the new minister, Carolina Darias, to “remove land, sea and air to achieve it. We need more doses and we need them now“.

The Community of Madrid has administered 169,501 doses, which is 96% of those received from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Catalonia cannot administer the second dose

Meanwhile, Catalonia is the same, as indicated by the Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, who has indicated that this Thursday they will run out of doses. “Tomorrow the refrigerators will be empty”.

“Moderna is delayed, Pfizer sends fewer vaccines and we don’t know anything about AstraZeneca”, has criticized Argimon, who appeared before the media together with the deputy director general of Health Promotion of the Generalitat, Carmen Cabezas.

In your case, Catalonia you will not be able to inoculate the COVID vaccine to about 10,000 people who had already received the first of doses due to stock shortage. This second dose can be administered from 21 after receiving the first and in a maximum of 42.

To this day, Catalonia has administered 200,704 doses of the 217,000 it has received: 29% have been to immunize users of residences and the remaining 71% to health professionals.