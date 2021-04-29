A waiter serves clients on a terrace in Madrid. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

The beginning of the year has been bad for employment in almost all of Spain. In almost all the autonomous communities, jobs have been destroyed, except in three: Madrid, Catalonia and Cantabria, in this order. In the first, between January and March, the increase was 40,400 jobs, 1.3% more than at the end of 2020, according to the Labor Force Survey (EPA) prepared by the INE. These figures represent the largest increases in Spain, both in absolute numbers and as a percentage. The explanation may lie in the laxity of the sanitary measures and movements approved against covid-19, much less restrictive than in other regions.

Also in Catalonia the result is positive. The increase was 33,300 jobs, 1% more than in the immediately previous quarter. The third autonomous region with employment gains is Cantabria, where there are barely 1,200 more employed persons, an increase of 1.2%.

In front of these three communities, are the rest, with job losses. In this case, the one that has lost the most jobs is the Valencian Community, one of the territories in which sanitary restrictions have been most intense during the third wave of the pandemic. Andalusia follows, with 30,700 fewer jobs. Then there are the islands, both the Canary Islands (27,300) and the Balearic Islands (21,800) are suffering with great intensity the crisis caused by the coronavirus due to the strong impact on tourist activity.

The analysis changes a lot if instead of making the comparison with the previous quarter, it is done on the previous year. In this case, Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia are the two autonomous regions in which employment has grown, 1.65% and 1.34% respectively. This is due to the linkage of its economy with agriculture and the agri-food sector, the only economic sector that has more workers than before the crisis exploded.

The order of all these data changes somewhat when looking at the unemployment rates by region. In this case, it is the Canary Islands that have the highest percentage of unemployed people, 25.4%. It is followed by Andalusia and Extremadura, both above 22%. These three autonomies tend to be the ones with the highest unemployment rate in both crisis and bonanza situations. The trend is repeated on the other side of the table: the Basque Country (111%), Navarra (11.45%) and La Rioja (11.9%) are usually among those with a percentage of unemployed workers.