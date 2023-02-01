abc Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 5:24 p.m.



The way we use the

public transport It has changed radically in recent years and Covid has had a lot to do with it. So, in 2022,

public transport was less efficient than in previous years due to increased travel and waiting times, while citizens also traveled much longer distances than in 2020.

This is now revealed by

‘Global Public Transport Report 2022’ of

Moovitthe company that creates the most downloaded urban mobility app in the world, which analyzes which cities have suffered the greatest impact on the number of users and the quality of the user experience that citizens have made of the

transport network.

It includes the results of the “analysis of tens of millions of journeys planned by users of the Moovit application with queries made directly to users in 99 cities in 24 countries.” In Spain, the data collected corresponds to the urban and metropolitan areas of

Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Zaragoza, Bilbao, Seville, Burgos, Granada, Vigo, Malaga, Majorca and Tenerife.

Madrid, Tenerife and Barcelona, ​​the cities where the journeys last the longest



As detailed in this report,

Madrid is the city with the longest duration in minutes per journey throughout Spain, with an average of 48 minutes. they follow closely

Barcelona and Tenerife, with 41 minutes each. For his part,

Burgos is the city where the journeys are shortest (22 minutes), followed by

Granada and Bilbaowith 28 minutes respectively.

In cities like

Tenerife Y

Majorca, the percentage of people who make a long journey per day (understood as a journey of 2 hours or more), exceeding 4%. In addition, in them, the average distance traveled by public transport users exceeds

12 kilometers.

The report also reveals that the

waiting times on public transport They are quite similar throughout Spain, regardless of the difference in size between population centers. Bilbao and Burgos are the ones that offer the best experience in this sense, while in Tenerife, Mallorca and Seville the waiting times are much longer.

Regarding transshipments,

Saragossa It is the city with the highest percentage of users who carry out,

at least two transhipments, followed by Madrid and Barcelona. On the contrary, Granada, Burgos and Vigo are the cities where there are fewer users who make transfers.

Covid-19 has also transformed the way users move, according to this Moovit study. 24% of those surveyed affirmed the arrival of

the pandemic made them use public transport less frequently.