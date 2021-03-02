A woman walks past an empty terrace of a bar in Barcelona, ​​on January 24. Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

The number of workers with a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) closed February with an average of more than 900,000 workers affected. After the barrage of suspensions during the Great Seclusion, in summer the number of companies that used this tool to reduce their costs decreased. But in the final part of the year, with the increase in infections in the third wave, restrictions on mobility and commercial activity were tightened to contain the infections. The consequence: a new rebound in ERTE, which averaged 909,661 during the second month of the year, 11% more than in January, according to the Ministry of Social Security.

If the data is analyzed, several readings can be made with a common denominator: without economy there is no health, and without health there is no economy. As an example, the bad epidemiological situation at the beginning of 2021 that has led to a notable deterioration in the labor market. By sectors, those that most benefit from ERTE are those related to tourism (accommodation, bars and restaurants, as well as commerce). And by provinces, the most affected are those that depend the most on the service sector and the arrival of visitors: Barcelona, ​​Madrid, the Levant and the islands.

In number of workers at ERTE, Barcelona takes the cake. In the province, an average of 151,067 files were counted in February. In his case, the blow comes in a triple way: strong restrictions at the beginning of the year, a coastal area badly hit by the coronavirus crisis, and the city of Barcelona, ​​with low tourism since the start of the pandemic. Madrid follows, in his case somewhat below despite having a similar weight in the national economy: 120,058 workers with suspended employment on average. The difference between the two can be explained by a series of more lax measures by the Díaz Ayuso government that has allowed them to maintain a little more economic activity.

After the ERTE flood in Madrid and Barcelona (between them they add up to 271,125, 29% of the total), the most affected provinces are the islands, Valencia, Alicante and Malaga. In the island territories, whose economy revolves around tourist activity, the hit of the pandemic is undoubted. And although they have benefited from all government aid such as ERTE, the productive fabric needs more gasoline in the form of direct aid to survive. Among the island provinces, Las Palmas is the one that accumulates the most ERTE (52,726 employees with their position suspended). In the case of the Canary Islands, the situation is dramatic, since it should now be in its high tourist season and yet it is still practically closed tight.

It is followed by the Balearic Islands, with 39,044 affected by ERTE. Here, the concern is focused on the position with which he will reach the next summer in which a good part of his future is played. There are many doubts that its sector – and the Spanish economy as a whole – can withstand another almost non-existent summer season. Among the islands, the one that was least affected by ERTE on average in February was Santa Cruz de Tenerife, with 37,465 affected. It is the best of the three, yes, but it is a dubious award, since it is in the top of the most affected in Spain.

Behind these areas, with a considerable impact are the Levante and the Costa del Sol. Specifically, Valencia (46,862), Alicante (42,675) and Malaga (41,516). At the opposite pole, where less ERTE has been thrown, are Soria (1,456) and Teruel (1,960). Only the autonomous cities of Ceuta (625) and Melilla (973) improve them, in their case also thanks to a reduced economy and labor market.

What has followed a common pattern for the entire territory has been the evolution, which has run in parallel with the measures that have been taken in the different autonomous communities: with more restrictions after Christmas, the activity stepped on the brake and the ERTE sped up. So until reaching the maximum on January 29 (933,940). After that day, the trend was reversed and went down, although the figure has barely been reduced given the little air that the restrictions that have been maintained during February have given. On the last day of the month there were 899,383 active files.

By gender, the blow has also been uneven, affecting more women than men. Among those affected by ERTE, they have taken more palliative measures on the labor market: in February there was an average of 477,132 women with suspended or reduced employment, while 422,251 were counted among men.

And by type of ERTE, since the extension in September that was agreed between social agents and the Government, new files have been included: impediment, limitation of activity, for the activities most affected by the coronavirus crisis and for companies that justify that they are part of their labor chain. The use of these typologies has been on the rise. So much so that in February they totaled 645,744, 71% of the total. Among the types that were added, the most used is that of the most affected branches of activity (234,300), which indicates that there are sectors that continue with their business below minimums and do not yet see the light at the end of the tunnel.