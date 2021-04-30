The forecasts pointed to three teams above of the rest to conquer the EuroleagueBut the playoff has muddied two of them in a quagmire of doubt. The only one who has fulfilled the predictions has been the CSKA Moscow, who resolved his shock at the Fenerbahçe with ease: 3-0. Neither Efes nor Barça, the other two great candidates, can say the same. The two have become entangled in their qualifying rounds and will have to look for a pass to Cologne in the fifth game against Real Madrid and Zenit, respectively. Both remain favorites to access the Final FourTheir resounding squads and performances in the regular league indicate this, but they will come to the decisive duel with more questions than their rivals and with more to lose. A slab that can sink them.

The Efes and Barcelona series they have had different developments, although the tributary has flowed into the same river. The Turks dominated the first two matches with beatings that augured a quick solution. That was until there were five minutes to go to the end of the third match, with 13 points up. Madrid then pulled tenacity, with an incredible comeback, which he repeated on the fourth date, thanks to specific heroes like Sergio Llull and Usman Garuba, clinging to pride. A third miracle seems unworkable, but basketball, beyond its statistics, is also a state of mind, like any sport. The evolution of Barça It has been different, because in no duel has he been seen as superior. His old acquaintances Xavi Pascual and Kevin Pangos They have taken the measure from the beginning: they won the first fight, they forced extra time in the second, they beat up this Friday in the room… Before this panorama, the images that Madrid and Barça project are opposite. For Laso, the Final Four would be a feat. For those of Jasikevicius, not to play it, a bump.