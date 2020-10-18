Barça responded to Madrid’s backfire against Cádiz with one of approximate proportions in Alfonso Pérez. And I do not say the same because one thing is at home and another outside, and because in the general imagination Cádiz is less than Getafe, although after yesterday we have to look at Cádiz with different eyes. Because part of the explanation for the result of Alfredo Di Stéfano, until now invincible, was the great game of Cádiz. Great in rapid deployment and arrival in the first half, in which he deserved more advantage, and just as great in the second in the other subject, to endure. Outstanding in letters and science.

The security of Cádiz was impressed, and especially the state of Negredo, who gave a course. Of course, Zidane helped him with a reckless line-up, which he had to rectify with four changes at halftime. With Kroos as a midfielder, it was easy for Negredo to find spaces and the team took advantage of it. To that we must add that Marcelo is no longer just a hole behind, but he does not contribute at the top, and that in general the group was between reluctance and attacked by the FIFA virus. Almost no one complied. The attempts of Vinicius and Benzema and little else can be appreciated. A bad game for a team that does not have the wardrobe background of other years.

Ditto for Barça: FIFA virus and death. Griezmann played in the middle and missed a goal, which fuels his controversy with Koeman, which took him out of the band perhaps to expose him. But Griezmann was not the only bad thing at Barça, who does not draw any more consolation than being able to complain about the referee for the elbow to Messi that caused an incendiary tweet from Laporta, longing for the time when he knew how to cultivate the pleasant gaze of the referees. In sum, two setbacks at the gates of Europe and the Classic, which together with the fall of Sevilla in Granada make the happiness of Atlético, which scored 12 points: its 3 and the 9 lost by its three rivals.