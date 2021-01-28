Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have not attended today’s meeting of the LaLiga Audiovisual Rights Control Body. For the first time since this body existed, Barça and Madrid have not attended one of its meetings. His absence has been motivated by a protest against LaLiga’s decision to include an item dedicated to the Super League on the agenda for today’s meeting.

Those responsible for Real Madrid and Barcelona believe that it was not worth discussing the Super League project in this body. In addition, this body does not contemplate talking about external competitions, as provided in Article 10 of Title V of Book XI of the General Regulations, which specifies the powers of the known among the clubs as “television organ”.

The Agenda for today’s meeting had the following items: “1. Constitution of the Control Body. 2. Reading and, where appropriate, approval of the minutes of the previous meeting of the Control Body held on January 11, 2021 (Minutes No. 39). 3. EUROPEAN SUPERLEAGUE PROJECT, Authors, short, medium and long term League competition effects. 4. Requests and Questions ”.

When Real Madrid and FC Barcelona received the order of the day they sent an email to say that they were not going to attend a meeting that spoke of the European Super League in a body that has no competence to talk about it. In addition to protesting this point on the agenda, Madrid complained about the documentation it had sent them because it was only about “press clippings from media subsidized by LaLiga”.

For this season, and in accordance with the elections held between September and October 2020, members of the aforementioned body were proclaimed, in addition to Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which are members because they are those who charge the most rights, Atlético de Madrid and Deportivo Alavés, from First Division, and Ponferradina, from Second Division. The other member is the president of LaLiga.

During the meeting, in addition to talking about the Super League, Javier Tebas, present as president of LaLiga, has referred to the draft of what the new Champions League will be like, a matter that is not among the powers of the LaLiga Audiovisual Rights Control Body . As well Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, CEO of Atlético and vice president of LaLiga, has intervened, who has assured that he was not aware of the European Super League project, that no one has informed him and that he was flatly against it. Alfonso Fernández Trocóniz, president of Alavés, thanked and praised them for their words.