The FIFPRO footballers’ association and FIFA announced the 23 players who are candidates to form the World XI, that is, the best eleven of the year for the union. This is the only award that is voted solely and exclusively by the players. Among the nominees there are top-level names such as Messi, recent Ballon d’Or, Mbappé, Haaland or Lewandowski, but also other capital surprises such as those of Frenkie de Jong or Daniel Alves.

Benzema, who was fourth in the Ballon d’Or, is also among the 23 preselected, but not Vinicius, who is one of the most notable absences. In terms of Madrid, we must also highlight the presence of David Alaba. However, Courtois does not appear, who was also absent in the voting of the other great prizes.

Without mattresses

There are no Atlético de Madrid players on the list of nominees either, despite the fact that they were proclaimed league champions last year. Some of its greatest exponents, the case of Oblak or Luis Suárez, did not pass the cut for the players’ union.

For the first time, FIFPRO reduced the initial shortlist from 55 to 23 players. The goalkeeper, the three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who received the most votes will be selected for World XI. The remaining position will be assigned to the player who has not entered by positions but has obtained the highest number of votes.

FIFA and FIFPRO will announce World XI on Monday, January 17, 2022, during the FIFA Best Awards ceremony.

The 23 nominees

Goalkeepers:

Alisson Becker (Liverpool FC, Brazil)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain, Italy)

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea FC, Senegal)

Defenses:

David Alaba (FC Bayern Munich / Real Madrid, Austria)

Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona, ​​Spain)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool FC, England)

Dani Alves (Sao Paulo / FC Barcelona, ​​Brazil)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus FC, Italy)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City FC, Portugal)

Midfielders:

Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona, ​​Spain)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City FC, Belgium)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United FC, Portugal)

Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona, ​​Netherlands)

Jorginho (Chelsea FC, Italy)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea FC, France)

Forwards:

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC / Manchester United FC, Portugal)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, Norway)

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich, Poland)

Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale FC / Chelsea FC, Belgium)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina)

Neymar Junior (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)