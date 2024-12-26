In 2024, the Community of Madrid has allocated a total of 80,826,986 euros in aid to the primary sector “to guarantee its competitiveness and survival.”

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, explained this Thursday in her appearance after the meeting of the Government Council that more than 3,500 farmers and ranchers They are beneficiaries of these subsidies from the Ministry of Environment, Agriculture and Interior through initiatives of the regional Executive.

Among them are those that total close to eight million euros to face the drought or 1.6 million for losses derived from the epizootic hemorrhagic diseasewhich mainly affects cattle.

In this sense, a line of 1.1 million has also been granted to the Livestock Health Defense Groups as compensation for the costs of actions to prevent and control animal diseases.









This also includes those derived by the blue tonguewhich has a financial allocation of almost half a million euros for the acquisition of almost half a million vaccines, supplied free of charge to 166,000 head of livestock.

Generational change and modernization

The Community of Madrid, in its commitment to promoting generational change, one of the main challenges facing the primary sector, offers a line of aid for those youths who for the first time join agricultural or livestock activity. This measure has had an investment in 2024 of 2.5 million, entirely from the regional government’s own funds.

Other 100% regional measures are those aimed at reinforcing the quality, promotion and marketing of products. certified Madrid products. Thus, the Ministry of Environment, Agriculture and Interior has allocated more than one million euros to the Protected Designation of Origin (DOP) Madrid Wines, PDO Madrid Oil, Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) Carne de la Sierra de Guadarrama, IGP Anís Chinchón, Quality Designation of Olives from Campo Real and the regional Organic Agriculture Committee (CAEM).

The regional Executive has also invested 100,000 euros in the regional Agri-Food Cluster, which has added 108 members in its first year.

16 million anticipated from the CAP

Likewise, the Ministry of Environment, Agriculture and Interior has advanced 16 million euros of own funds for direct aid from the Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) of the European Union in this campaign.

Of the total, more than 13 million have been allocated to three lines of subsidy: basic income contribution for sustainability; complementary redistributive, which varies depending on the hectares owned by the farmer, and that granted to young people who have joined the activity in the last five years.

The latter have also received a supplement based on the location and surface area of ​​the farm and, in the case of women, have seen the amount increased by 15%.

Another half a million euros has been linked to the crop area, aimed at olive groves with specific difficulties, land for the production of proteins of plant origin and nuts. The payment of the schemes in favor of climate and the environment has also been advanced with 2.5 million euros.