This program of the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Employment is distributed in two lines. The first of them will cover the implementation of plans or actions to obtain certifications of social responsibility norms or standards. In this case, up to 75% of the costs will be covered, with a limit of 2,500 euros per beneficiary.

The second axis of this initiative aims to facilitate the reconciliation of work life, family and personal by promoting remote work, flexible hours and the acquisition of the electronic equipment necessary for this purpose.

This way, when new staff are hired in the teleworking modality or a flexible hour agreement is formalized, It will be incentivized with 2,500 euros per worker and performance, up to a maximum of 10,000.

In turn, it will finance 75% of the cost of the equipment purchased to work from home, with a limit of 2,500 euros. In total, a self-employed person or SME that meets the requirements and requests this public aid may receive a direct concession of up to 15,000 euros, which is the maximum for the two lines.

All the necessary information and details are available in the website of the digital administration of the Community of Madrid.