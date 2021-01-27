An old woman is vaccinated in Cantabria. Jose Roman Cavia Soto / Europa Press

The Community of Madrid has alleged this Wednesday lack of stocks to stop putting new first doses of the vaccine for two weeks and thus guarantee that people who have already received it are also injected with the second, completing the immunization. The announcement, made this Wednesday by Ignacio Aguado, regional vice president, has been accompanied by complaints to the central government, which the Madrilenian accuses of not supplying enough doses to comply with the agreed program. After Cantabria, the Community of Madrid is the region that has used the fewest vaccines so far to guarantee the recipient’s immunity against the coronavirus with the two mandatory doses, according to the daily balance published by the Ministry of Health, which also reflects that it has 162,880 seconds inoculations pending to be done. In addition, this Wednesday there have been health workers whose appointment to receive that second injection has been delayed.

“This week and next week we are going to have to suspend the new first doses, focusing on the supply of the second, so necessary,” Aguado, vice president of the Community of Madrid, announced this Wednesday, where only 4,073 citizens have received the two injections (2% of the total dose received), for 37,978 in Andalusia (15%), 12,042 in Galicia (18%) or 10,694 in Asturias (24%). “We are going to comply with the requirements and technical specifications established by the manufacturer and the WHO, but we are going to have to suspend the supply of the first, this week and the next, depending on the arrival of vaccines,” he continued. “We urgently need more doses.”

In video: The statements of Ignacio Aguado, vice president of Madrid, at the press conference after the Governing Council this Wednesday.(EUROPA PRESS)

Until now, Madrid received 48,750 doses every Monday, according to the Ministry of Health. On Monday 18 they were half, 24,375 less. This Monday 25, always according to the regional government, they have been 1,950 less than until now (46,800) and the next they will be 4,875 less (43,875).

21 days must pass between the first injection and the second. This allows all regions to calculate exactly how many vaccines they have to save for each day of the second round of injections: the same number as those they gave each day of the first. Actually, assuming a more or less constant supply of vaccines, the normal thing is that during the first weeks first doses are given and then there are several weeks in which almost all are used in second doses. To be able to put all the second doses and continue putting first the supply should be increasing. Madrid, however, said it was slow in vaccination because it reserved the second doses and now it is proven that it was not.

Why has Madrid run out of stocks, when it always stressed that its strategy was to reserve doses to guarantee the second inoculation? The answer is multiple.

First, the region accelerated its vaccination rate when it was found to be at the bottom of the classification that measures the effort of the Communities (now it has administered 96% of the vaccines that have reached it, with which only 4% has been saved ). Then the storm Filomena it blew up planning, because it blocked the roads and forced 35,076 vaccines to be given in the five hardest days of snow, so that they would not spoil (they were thawed). Finally, the regional Executive points to the state, which has changed the criteria for distribution among the Communities, reducing the doses that Madrid received.

On January 15, Pfizer, the manufacturer of the vaccines, warned that there would be a temporary decline in shipments to European countries starting the following week. This slowdown, caused by improvements in the production system to increase its capacity in the future, resulted in the arrival, and the following week, of 56% of the amount delivered so far, according to the Ministry of Health.

Consequently, the department then headed by Salvador Illa decided a new scale for distribution to the Communities: in addition to the number of target population for the first round of vaccination, it would take into account how many doses had been administered in the first week of immunization , and those who put the most. The reason: as of January 18, the administration of the second dose began to those people who had received the first between December 27 and January 3, so that second inoculation had to be ensured.

The first week, with data as of January 5 from Health, the Community of Madrid had administered 5.4% of the vials that had been delivered, 5,335 out of 98,790. Only Cantabria was behind, with 5.1% injected (601 out of 11,850). That Friday when the new distribution was decided, Madrid was still behind on the list: 77,921 vaccines had been administered, 51.2% of those it had received (152,240), only ahead of Navarra, which had put a 51, 1%, 9,305 of 18,200. That is why he began to receive fewer vaccinations.

In the region, as in the rest of the territory, it began with the residences. “Few, at first, and progressively,” says a spokesman for the Ministry. Then came Filomena. On Friday, January 8, the great snowfall began in the Community, already immersed in a third wave of coronavirus, with a stressed health system: the ICUs were already working at 90% and primary care was overwhelmed. In addition to the problems it caused in the emergency and emergency services, health centers, outpatient clinics and hospitals and all their professionals, the storm caused problems in vaccination. At least in the planning of that vaccination.

Retirees were vaccinated at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, also at the Gregorio Marañón and in Getafe, at least. In this last hospital, as in others in the region, there were posters that, says one of its doctors, “looked like an advertisement for a vaccine ‘offer’”. He explains that, as the vials had been thawed to proceed with the planned vaccination, and with the disorganization caused by the snowfall, “they had to be put in order not to lose them.”

Thus, despite the storm, between Friday the 8th and Tuesday the 12th, the five hardest days after the great snowfall, 35,076 vaccines were administered in Madrid. The report of the 8th of the ministry indicated that 14,152 doses had been administered. The one on Wednesday the 13th, 49.228. And that Saturday and that Sunday (when the Ministry of Health does not issue reports), the Community managed to inoculate 10,745 doses, according to the data from the report on Monday the 11th, which indicates that by then 24,897 doses had already been put.

That weekend, says the same spokesman for the Ministry of Health, it was mostly done “in hospitals and somewhat in residences.” The administration in the hospital centers, with the staff that had to enter during those days to work without being able to access their shifts and those that had to leave doubling and tripling days, was a chaos.

The Community now assures that this week will be dedicated to inoculating “second doses only in residences” and, in “the next two weeks, in residences and health professionals”. Meanwhile, it is impossible for it to meet the goal of having 70% of its population vaccinated by June 30 if it maintains the current rate and does not multiply the arrival of doses exponentially: summer will hardly be reached with 10% of the Madrid residents safe from the virus, as calculated by Aguado on Wednesday.