Real Madrid and TD Systems Baskonia meet again, this time in a European duel (21:00, Dazn). “It’s a basketball classic,” says Pablo Laso, who warns that the game will be “very complicated.”, despite the fact that the Vitoria team is not fine in the Euroleague at home. Baskonia have not won outside the Buesa Arena since December 23, when they beat Armani in Milan (59-77). Since then has chained four defeats —Istanbul (Fenerbahçe), Tel Aviv (Maccabi), Berlin (Alba) and Villeurbanne (Asvel) – and, furthermore, the WiZink Center is not good in Europe either. His last victory corresponds to the 2016-17 season, although the total balance does smile: six wins in eleven games.

Madrid, on the other hand, comes to the game with recovered morale, once he had overcome his little bump in January (three defeats in four games). The triumphs against Panathinaikos and Alba Berlin give peace of mind to a team that clings to fourth place. Instead, Baskonia has little room for error to reach the top eight places, which would give him a ticket to the quarterfinal playoff. Right now there are three victories of that eighth place.

It will be the third time that both teams meet this season (so far a victory for each). “The important thing is that we maintain our identity. We know each other well, but do not look at the past, because this is going to be a different game“Laso insists. In the Baskonia victory, Campazzo was still playing for Madrid.” Our rival is now more unpredictable, “explains Dusko Ivanovic.”They play much more as a group than before. They are dangerous and that is seen in the results, because other players have taken more responsibility than before when Campazzo was there. “

One of the players to watch out for will be Alec Peters. The Baskonia notice a lot when the American is fine and when not. Peters averages 18.1 PIR credits if his team wins and this figure drops to 9.5 in Vitoria losses. Ivanovic will be able to count on all his players, while Laso has the doubts of Laprovittola and Carroll (Randolph will not play anymore this season.) The Argentine tested positive for COVID-19 12 days ago and Carroll sprained his ankle last week.