The Chelsea of ​​these years is a kind of re-founding due to Abramovich, that Russian supermillionaire who fell in love with the Champions League watching from his epatante yacht that famous Manchester United-Real Madrid goals from Ronaldo (the genuine one). It is his whim and there he spends whatever it is. PSG and City are in turn the whims of two separate sheiks from the Middle East, in practice ‘state clubs’, as Javier Tebas defined them in his day. That is what Madrid faces in what remains to be flayed from the Champions League, with no more income than those from the exploitation of conventional resources in the football industry. Play at a disadvantage.

UEFA was concerned about the appearance of these phenomena, it even created regulations to combat them. Málaga and Mallorca have suffered sanctions for very small cases. And even Milan, due to excess debt. But City and PSG have been fighting. The City, because the evidence had been obtained through a hacker. PSG for a legal subtlety with the term of the sanction. Chelsea was never investigated. Yes, he was recently sanctioned for the issue of minors and he went a year and a half without signing, which he retaliated this summer spending 250 million between Havertz, Werner, Chilwell and Ziyech.

In that group of semifinalists, Madrid remains the only representative of football that sought a life for itself, with ticket offices, television and marketing. If he wins this Champions League, it will be the one with the most merit that he has ever known. It is no longer that Galactic Madrid that caused fascination and suspicion, but a Madrid with a discreet staff whose strength comes from the wise calm of Zidane and the solidarity of an enduring group. His latest victories have been greeted with respect by people very distant from the Madrid faith. The other day I quoted Cristóbal Soria, today I can quote the RAC-1 narrators. Now he is going for the most difficult thing: financial doping.