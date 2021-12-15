Madrid City Council has announced this afternoon on their social networks that this Thursday activates the anti-pollution protocol “Due to high levels of nitrogen dioxide (N02) and unfavorable weather forecast”. This is scenario 1 of the protocol, which assumes that vehicles can circulate at a maximum speed of 70 kilometers per hour on the M-30 and on the access roads inside the M-40, in both directions, from the 6.00. The Mobility area directed by the popular mayor, Borja Carabante, recommends the use of public transport. [Consulta la calidad del aire en tu calle de Madrid]

The activation of this high pollution protocol – which occurs automatically when the pre-warning levels are exceeded in two stations – will be in effect for the duration of the episode and will lead to the activation of the successive circulation restriction measures included , in the event that the exceedances are maintained or increased, and if the meteorological conditions continue to be unfavorable. Five scenarios are contemplated: from the second, measures to promote public transport are contemplated and the restrictions on the circulation of the most polluting vehicles begin.

In December 2018, the new High Pollution Protocol came into force, which reinforces measures to improve air quality and includes the DGT system of environmental badges.

