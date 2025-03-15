The Security and Emergency Agency of the Community of Madrid (ASEM 112) has activated on Saturday the operational situation 0 of the alert phase of the Special Civil Protection Plan against Winter Inclement.

As reported by an emergency spokesman 112, The alert has been activated at 5:10 p.m. Given the possibility of emergencies produced by winter inclemencies. This information has been transferred to official municipalities and agencies.

The State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) has activated the yellow notice in the Sierra by Snow from 00 on Sunday and until 00 on Monday, with accumulations in 24 hours that can reach five centimeters.

Specifically, the yellow warning will be active throughout Sunday in the Sierra area, with a probability that is around 40% and 70%although the greatest thicknesses are expected above 800 meters.

In addition, it is activated in parallel A limited risk of avalancheswhich contemplates level 1, below 2,000 meters, and level 2, above 2,000 meters.

From Asem 112 they recommend all skiers who Extreme precaution and that do not ski through areas outside the track, that circulate in beacon zones and that avoid slopes pronounced for possible detachments.

The DGT cuts access to navacerrada and preserve

In addition, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has cut access to ports De Navacerrada y Cotossince it has been detected that, since the early hours of Saturday, the sections were complete.

The road has been closed M-604 At the kilometer 32p point, the parking lots and Valdesquí will be complete. Access by the SG-615 at kilometer 0 (navacerrada high).

The M-601 In the royal fonda (kilometric point 12) as the navacerrada parking lots (parking a and b), cotos and Valdesquí are complete.