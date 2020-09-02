Madrid worries. Fernando Simón said it on Monday and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, repeated it on Tuesday in an interview on the SER network. With 14% of the population of Spain, it accumulates in the last week almost a third of all positives for coronavirus: 14,871 of the 49,399 new cases (8,115 reported yesterday). Something similar happens with hospitalizations: 30% of those admitted for covid-19 in the country (6,807) are in Madrid, according to the data of this Tuesday from the Ministry of Health.

The weight of Madrid in the total number of cases has recovered in August, after a month of July in which the virus was spreading strongly through Aragon and Catalonia. Then, Madrid only contributed 12% of the total positives – more proportional to its population. But, according to the consolidated data of the Carlos III Health Institute —Which only lasts until August 23— now rises to 28%, in line with what happened since March.

“Madrid is the community where you have to pay all your attention. Is he hub [núcleo de comunicaciones] from Spain. There are the transport centers and if transmission in the capital is triggered, expansion to the rest of the country is guaranteed ”, explains Álex Arenas, physicist and researcher at the Rovira i Virgili University and an expert in mathematical models.

His calculations predicted quite accurately how the epidemic behaved in the first wave and he is fine-tuning them to try to anticipate what will happen in this second. But, he warns, everything will depend on the measures that are taken and how much mobility increases with the return to work and schools. He warns that, if this path is followed, the situation “will once again be very compromised” in a short time. “If we achieve that 30% of the teleworking population will be a very important reduction in mobility that can help,” he says. But that will not be enough for Madrid, according to their forecasts: “There should be some kind of confinement in the south so that the virus does not impact the rest of the health areas, then the neighboring areas and then the rest of the country.”

Part of Madrid’s problem is precisely being this communications center, a dense city, with the largest metropolitan environment in Spain, large trips by public transport and, ultimately, a good part of the characteristics that pay for the spread of SARS-CoV-2 . Simón sees in the August rise a reflection of the return of many vacationers to the capital and, according to what he said Monday, we must be very vigilant about what happens in September.

But there is more. Many epidemiologists and public health experts have been scandalized as Madrid began the new normal with a completely insufficient number of case trackers for its population. Throughout the month of June and July there was a trickle of unrelated cases: there was no capacity to locate contacts. As reported on Tuesday by the Workers’ Commissions, the community has hired 210 of these professionals since June. This is the response given to the union by the general director of regional Public Health, Elena Andradas. Included in that figure are the 20 nursing assistants and the two doctors assigned to Quirón Prevention. At the end of May, the Community itself informed Health that it had 169. That is, it now has less than 400 trackers, when international standards place the figure for Madrid at more than 1,200.

In his interview with SER, Sánchez did not want to distribute blame or point to communities that did not sufficiently strengthen their public health services, but he hinted that the Community of Madrid was one of them. “You just have to look at the numbers,” he said. The regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has entered the confrontation with everything. On Monday she accused Health of an “unfair, disproportionate and damaging cruelty to Spain” after listening to the words of Simón pointing out her concern about the figures presented by the community. The Madrid vice president, Ignacio Aguado, from Ciudadanos, criticized this Tuesday the “interested fixation” of La Moncloa with the Community of Madrid.

Ignacio Aguado, vice president of the Community of Madrid.

Experts insist that, although the data may resemble those of March, the situation has nothing to do with it. The amount of evidence allows you to anticipate the situation. Despite everything, more and more voices also warn that if the measures do not work or other more drastic ones are not taken, the situation of the hospitals may once again be worrying in Madrid. “There are few signs that progress will slow down in the coming weeks; primary care is already overwhelmed and there is an increase in hospital pressure, very uneven between centers: October 12, for example, is much more saturated than others, ”warns Pedro Gullón, from the Spanish Epidemiology Society. The occupancy of patients with coronavirus in Madrid is 15% by an average of 6% in Spain.

Far from slowing down, the return to work and school threatens spikes that may even accelerate progress. “In this pandemic we have had a timing problem. You can do the right thing, but if you are late, you no longer have the necessary effect. We have been late with the tracing, the PCR and now we are going badly with the opening of the schools, by not waiting for the contagion rates to drop it is very possible that they will have to close again in weeks, ”says Arenas. In his opinion, the centers should remain closed with an incidence of the virus greater than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Only Asturias meets this premise. Madrid is by far the first in Spain, with 479. It is followed by the Basque Country (354), La Rioja (353) and Aragón (319). All the others are below 300.

With information from Daniele grasso.

