Three players from Real Madrid’s youth teams have been arrested after spreading hardcore images with a minor. The mother of the young girl, who is 16 years old, reported everything. You are investigating to understand whether the video was also filmed among the first team players.

The arrests come at a difficult time for Spanish football amid sexual abuse allegations against former football federation boss Luis Rubiales who kissed World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the lips last month. Real Madrid officials were not immediately available for comment. This was previously reported by the newspaper El Confidencial, citing sources, according to which those arrested were three players from the youth sector, the reserve team and the third team, and that the case arose from a police report filed on 6 September in the Canary Islands by the minor’s mother. victim.