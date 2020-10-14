Highlights: Assam government going to shut down all madrasas and Sanskrit schools run by the government in the state

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the madrasas were opened in the pre-independence era.

The Education Minister said that some madrasas are more than 50 years old and are the legacy of Sir Syed Mohammad Sadullah.

Guwahati

The Assam government is going to close all the madrasas and Sanskrit schools run by the government in the state. Notification in this regard will be issued in November. Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the madrasas were opened in the pre-independence era. These are the legacy of the ‘Muslim League’. The Education Minister said that some of these madrasas are more than 50 years old and are the legacy of Sir Syed Mohammad Sadulla, who was the first Prime Minister of Assam under British rule. These madrasas were then established by the Muslim League government in Assam.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there were some madrasas that grew in number later during the rule of Congress governments. Today there are 610 of them and 300 others are awaiting registration. Had we not decided to close them, their number would have been around 1,000 by now. He further said that the state is spending Rs 260 crore annually on these 610 madrasas. The Assam Provincial Muslim League, headed by Sir Syed Mohammad Sadullah, remained in power in the state between 1937 and 1938, 1939 and 1941 and 1942 to 1946.

Existing students will be admitted afresh

The state education minister said that the state madrasa education board would be dissolved and all the madrasas run by the government would be converted into high schools. Existing students will be admitted afresh as regular students. He said that the final year students would be allowed to pass and leave, but all the students entering these schools in January next year would have to study like regular students.

Government took steps for this reason

The minister said that Sanskrit schools will be handed over to Kumar Bhaskaravarma Sanskrit University and converted into teaching and learning centers where Indian culture, civilization and nationalism will be studied. He said that this step has been taken so that these students too can get regular education under Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA). Sarma said that although they are considered similar to those who appear in the board examination….

Government sponsored madrasas will be closed in Assam

The government spends 260 crores on 610 madrasas every year

According to the information, the students of Madrasas and Sanskriti Vidyalayas were given the same weightage as the regular schools started by the then Congress government in the 1990s and it has continued since then. When asked whether the decision has been taken in view of next year’s assembly elections, he said how could this be an electoral issue. We are only closing government-run madrasas and not private madrasas. Sarma said that there are 610 madrasas run by the government in Assam, on which the government spends Rs 260 crore annually.