Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sharma, a minister in the ruling BJP government of Assam, has said that all government madrasas in the state will be closed. He said that this process will start from next month i.e. November. The minister said that the government’s job is not to give religious education.

Talking to reporters in Guwahati, Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said, “No religious education institution will be run from government funds. We are going to release the notification in November and it will be implemented immediately. We cannot say anything about the operation of private madrasas. ”

We will close down state-run madrassas in Assam from November. The government will release a notification in this regard: #Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/CukmgSnJG0 – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Our government will reopen them

On this statement of the Assam government, the head of AIUDF and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal said that if the state government of BJP will close the government madrasa, then our government will reopen them. Let us know that assembly elections are to be held in Assam next year. Ajmal said that if his party will form the government, it will reopen all the closed madrasas.

The case of Sanskrit education is different

After the closure of madrasas, 48 ​​contractual teachers are likely to be transferred to schools under the Education Department. He said that the government will not say anything about private Sanskrit schools and madrasas. However, he said that the matter of Sanskrit education is different.

There are 614 government aided madrasas.

Explain that there are 614 government aided madrasas in Assam. It has 57 for girls, three for boys and 554 combined, 17 of which are Urdu medium. There are about 1,000 recognized Sanskrit schools, out of which around 100 are government aided. The state government spends around Rs 3-4 crore annually on madrasas and about Rs 1 crore on Sanskrit schools in the state.