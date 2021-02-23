The open digital educational platform “Madrasa” for Arab students, which provides its educational content in Arabic to more than 50 million Arab students in all academic levels, announced the launch of the “Future Science for Children” series, which aims to put the knowledge of tomorrow within the reach of students in an innovative and interesting way that develops their scientific curiosity and encourages them to Research and enriching digital Arabic content with modern and reliable scientific and knowledge content as part of the UAE Innovate 2021 event.

The Future Science series is available free of charge on the “Madrasa” educational digital platform; One of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives is the interactive method and multimedia to provide interesting content through graphic and animation techniques and the creation of characters close to children designed by the content team at Madrasa to provide information and knowledge in an entertaining interactive story format that facilitates comprehension and develops analysis and deduction skills as an alternative to indoctrination and memorization.

The Future Science Series offers children, adolescents and students a variety of topics within 10 main departments: the future of information technology, modern electronic applications, future medicine, aviation and space, modern architecture, materials in our world, applications of modern optoelectronics, energy and the environment.

Walid Al Ali, director of a school project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Dr. Walid Al Ali, said, “The Future Science Series for Children is a qualitative new addition to the educational digital content in the Arabic language on the Internet, which is provided by the (Madrasa) platform in an innovative manner in video and in the Arabic language and using the latest tools. Technology and digital creativity to place it within the reach of millions of children, teens, students, parents and teachers in the Arab region and the world.

Dr. Al Ali stressed that adding the Future Science Series for Children is part of the continuous development strategy for the largest platform of its kind for educational digital content in the Arabic language, which has so far included 2.6 million subscribers, having completed in a record time more than 6000 educational videos in The specializations of science, mathematics, and Arabic language courses provided more than 34 million views of educational lessons from all over the world, at a rate of 39 thousand lessons per day, to become the first in the Arab world in providing reference digital educational content that educators, teachers and parents trust and depend on students from kindergarten to high school. Learn scientific concepts and explore inspiring new knowledge horizons at any time and from anywhere ».





