‘We treated the lower castes poorly for centuries. Even today, they are not being treated well. They do not even have basic facilities. So we should bow our heads in shame. ‘ This statement was given by the Madras High Court. According to media reports, a High Court bench made this comment after taking cognizance of a news item published in a newspaper.It was told in the news that a Dalit family had to go through the fields and go to the cemetery to perform the last rites of their family. Because, there was no road to reach it. It also damaged crops. The court said that ‘Scheduled Caste people, like other people of the society, should also get good road facilities to reach the cemetery or the Vishram Ghat. But, this news shows that they do not have such facility, even now. That is why the court has heard this news as a PIL.

In this case, the court has sought the chief secretary of the state as well as the principal secretaries of tribal welfare, revenue, urban bodies and water supply departments as parties. The officers were also asked questions regarding the facilities present in the scheduled caste settlements. Said that everyone has the right to get basic facilities.