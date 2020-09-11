Oscar award-winning music composer AR Rahman has been accused of tax evasion of Rs 3.47 crore. The Income Tax Department moved the Madras High Court, after which the court has issued a notice to Rahman. It is being told that Rehman has allegedly used his charitable trust AR Rahman Foundation for tax evasion.

On the appeal of the Income Tact Department, the bench of Justice TS Shivanganam and Justice V Bhavani Subboroyan has issued a notice against AR Rahman. Income tax lawyer TR Senthil Kumar said that in 2011-12, Rehman had to pay tax of Rs 3.47 crore in connection with UK company Libra Mobile.

He said that Rahman’s contact with this company was to make exclusive ringtones and this contact was for 3 years. Instead of taking his own wages from this company, he transferred to his AR Rahman Foundation. The Income Tax Department alleges that Rahman was supposed to pay tax on this income, but to avoid tax, he transferred the amount to a charitable trust.