Fill Heart has revealed the Japanese release date for Madou Monogatari: Fia and the Mysterious Schooltitle developed by StingThe game will be available in Japan starting from next November 28th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch at the launch price of 8,580 yen (about €49).

For the title it will also be available a Limited Edition for 17,380 yen (about €99) which will include a copy of the game, an artbook, a soundtrack CD, an acrylic diorama, a card game and other bonuses not yet announced.

We just have to wait to find out more.

Source: Fill Heart Street Gematsu