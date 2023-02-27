So far, the exact causes of the death of Anthony Ciccone, older brother of the prominent singer.

The closest environment of the award-winning American singer Madonna lives very sad days after the death of Anthony Ciccone, the singer’s brother, who left this world last Friday at the age of 66. The reasons for his death are still unknown, however, some foreign media reveal that the man born in the State of Michigan suffered from addiction problems, presumable causes of his death.

The news was released a few days ago after the BBC contacted a member of the singer’s family to inquire about what happened, to which a relative confirmed the unfortunate event.

Anthony Ciccone’s life

According to information from international media, the brother of the prominent singer Madonna had problems with the alcohola situation that caused him many problems in his life and that of his loved ones, hurt by the event.

In this sense, Anthony Ciccone’s brother-in-law, Joe Henry, who had also made his death known through social networks, pointed out the following: “I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan, so many years have passed.”commented the composer, who is married to Melanie Ciccone, Madonna’s sister.

In addition, the message continues, Joe Henry expressed his feelings about the end of Anthony Ciccone, with whom he had a good relationship: “Anthony was a complex character; and God knows: we get tangled up at times, like true brothers can. But he loved him, and he understood him better than he sometimes let me. Problems fade away; and the family remains, hands outstretched on the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think that the God that your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has you there, waiting to receive you…”, Henry posted.

Anthony was born in Michigan, United States, into a Catholic family and lived for many years in the Detroit area with his other siblings. When Ciccone was already a certain age, he began to work alongside his father. However, Anthony distanced himself from those closest to him because of the addiction problems he suffered from as a young man.

Even, at the time, he had declared to The Michigan Messenger newspaper that he felt ashamed for his family, who, according to his testimony, did not care about him.

Anthony Ciccone’s personal and family problems were always present. However, in 2017, the man was able to complete a rehabilitation program for the reasons explained above. By then, Ciccone’s life had prospered and his relationship with his family had prospered as well. So far, Madonna has not issued a statement on the death of her brother.