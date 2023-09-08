The daughter of the American singer Madonna, model Lourdes Leon, came out in a transparent outfit by a designer from Ukraine. Relevant material published People.

It is noted that the 26-year-old fashion model attended the Victoria’s Secret brand event, which was held as part of New York Fashion Week. The girl posed on the red carpet in a mini-length mesh dress made of metal threads, which exposed her breasts without a bra. In addition, the celebrity wore a black thong and sandals with massive platforms and high heels. She loosened her slicked back hair, grew long silver nails and painted her lips with brown lipstick.

It is known that Leon’s outfit was created by Natalia Fedner, an American fashion designer from Ukraine, who has worked with many stars, including singers Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Shakira. The designer invented and patented in 2021 an elastic metallic fabric that takes the form of the wearer’s body within 15 seconds using its heat.

Earlier in September, the daughter of American supermodel Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, posed in skimpy clothes for W magazine. She posed in a Rabanne brand’s chest-baring metallic top in a golden hue with flower-shaped cups. The image of the girl was complemented by a belt in the same style and a skirt with details imitating feathers.