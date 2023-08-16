On June 24 the scare arrived. Madonna, 64, had been rushed to a New York hospital due to an infection. Her condition was serious, which scared her millions of followers and also worried them about what would happen to her world tour, scheduled for autumn. However, the queen of pop made a quick recovery and she announced that she intended to go ahead with concerts. Now, almost two months later, she has kept her word and has relocated all of her concerts. Her The Celebration Tour, the tour to celebrate 40 years on stage, will start in London on October 14, to end six months later in Mexico City, at the Palacio de los Deportes in the Mexican capital. The two Barcelona dates are still standing.

Madonna is in Portugal these days, celebrating her recovery surrounded by her children. This time the person in charge of announcing the good news of the singer has been her promoter, Live Nation. But also the bad ones. Because not all the concerts have been saved: five of them, in the US, have been cancelled. “Rescheduling all the concerts was the number one priority. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, a few shows have had to be cancelled.” have explained. “Madonna is sorry for the inconvenience with fans and looks forward to performing in those markets in the future.”

The concerts of this great tour they began in mid-July in North America, something that from the first moment it was seen to be impossible to maintain. First there were the shows in the US and Canada, from July to the beginning of October, to then go to Europe on October 14 —with four appointments in London—, continue in November —on the 1st and 2nd it was Barcelona’s turn— and finish on December 6. Finally the artist ended up in America, first returning to the US and finally ending up in Mexico. Now, everything has changed. The tour will start in London. Now it will be different. On October 14 it will start, indeed, in London, to continue with all the dates in Europe, including those in Barcelona, ​​and finish again on December 5 and 6, in the capital of the United Kingdom.

Once the European leg is over, Madonna will reach the US and Canada. It will begin on December 13, 14 and 16 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, to continue through Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Montreal, Las Vegas, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Saint Paul, Seattle, Vancouver, Sacramento, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Palm Desert, Phoenix, Dallas, Denver, Miami, Tampa, and Austin, Texas. There she will already make the leap to Mexico City with four dates, April 20, 21, 23 and 24, and her tour will end in the capital. For the moment, he has canceled the concerts he had planned in Tulsa (it was going to be on July 27), the highly anticipated one in Nashville, where he was going to allocate part of his proceeds to organizations in defense of trans people (December 22). , San Francisco (January 15), Las Vegas (January 18) and Phoenix (January 20) due to scheduling. Those who have bought tickets for those five will be able to get their money back. For those who have done it for concerts that have now been rescheduled, it will depend on the dates. For example, in the four Los Angeles dates the money will be returned, as for the concert in New York scheduled for August 27. Buyers will be provided with a code, depending on the seat they had, to be able to buy new seats more or less close and of the same type as the previous ones.

Since she left the hospital, the intention of the Michigan-born artist was to resume her tour. According to what she herself said, her first thought “when she woke up in the hospital” was for her children; the following, for her fans, who were looking forward to it: “I didn’t want to disappoint anyone who had bought tickets to my concerts. Nor to those who had worked tirelessly with me over the past few months to create my show. I hate disappointing anyone.” “My focus”, she assured her “now is on my health and getting stronger, and I assure you that I will return as soon as possible. The plan at this time is to reschedule the North American portion of the tour and start in the fall in Europe.” “I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.” And it has fulfilled.

It is unknown what kind of bacterial infection left the singer in such poor health. It was her manager, Guy Oseary, who broke the bad news to her followers, explaining that the artist had even gone through the intensive care unit. “Her health is improving,” she recounted on June 28, four days after she was admitted, “although she is still under medical treatment. She is expected to make a full recovery. At the moment, we need to put all her commitments on hold, which includes her tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new date for the start of the tour and for any concerts that are rescheduled.” Finally, it has been. There are only three months left until, if nothing prevents it, Madonna finally takes the stage on a tour that many of her followers see as the culmination of her career and that could be her last.

