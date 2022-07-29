madonna has decided to take complete creative control over the upcoming biopic about his life. In an interview that she gave in October 2021 to the program “The tonight show with Jimmy Fallon”, the pop singer reported that, throughout her artistic career, has received multiple proposals to bring her life story to the big screen and that these scripts were always presented by men that they didn’t understand it.

Madonna will write and direct her autobiographical film

Faced with this, the artist stated that her experience in film studies and her good relationship with filmmakers was what encouraged her to write the script and direct her next film. Also, in a recent interview with Variety, Madonna revealed why she felt so strongly about taking the reins on her biopic.

“I have a very long script that is really hard for me to shorten. I have been reducing it, but it is like cutting off my limbs, ”said the singer at first. “I have had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one is going to tell my story except me. ‘” he added.

Madonna released special material in protest of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Photo: 20 minutes

YOU CAN SEE: Madonna joins the famous viral cumbia trend on TikTok

Who will play Madonna in her biopic?

Regarding who will be the actress in charge of interpreting the singer, an official announcement has not yet been made; however, rumors suggest that she would be Julia Garner, the interpreter who is part of the cast of “Ozark”. Speculation grew after Madonna began following her on Instagram.

According to Madonna’s statements, most of the film will seek to portray her “struggle as an artist trying to survive in a world of men as a woman” which she called “happy, sad, angry, crazy, good, bad and ugly”. A story of how her name rose to stardom.