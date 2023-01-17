United States.- As has been rumored for a few days, Madonna will embark on a very important tourwhich he announced on the morning of this Tuesday, January 17, 2023, announcing that it will be a celebration of his 40 years of career.

the interpreter of 64 years will have a very special tour celebrating a career full of successes, which, it has been rumored, will be the most ambitious of his career, raising expectations among his fans.

Through her social networks, Madonna announced his tour ‘Celebration Tour’ which will begin in the month of July, uncovering some dates and revealing that he will be in charge of singing his greatest hits live, without a doubt, a very special show.

“I’m excited to explore as many songs as possible. hoping to give my fans the show they’ve been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement from Live Nation, the tour’s production company.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 27. at 10:00; Citibanamex bank clients will have an exclusive presale on Tuesday the 24th. It was also announced that Bob, The Drag Queen, will be in charge of opening the show.

Madonna tour dates