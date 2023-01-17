United States.- As has been rumored for a few days, Madonna will embark on a very important tourwhich he announced on the morning of this Tuesday, January 17, 2023, announcing that it will be a celebration of his 40 years of career.
the interpreter of 64 years will have a very special tour celebrating a career full of successes, which, it has been rumored, will be the most ambitious of his career, raising expectations among his fans.
Through her social networks, Madonna announced his tour ‘Celebration Tour’ which will begin in the month of July, uncovering some dates and revealing that he will be in charge of singing his greatest hits live, without a doubt, a very special show.
“I’m excited to explore as many songs as possible. hoping to give my fans the show they’ve been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement from Live Nation, the tour’s production company.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 27. at 10:00; Citibanamex bank clients will have an exclusive presale on Tuesday the 24th. It was also announced that Bob, The Drag Queen, will be in charge of opening the show.
Madonna tour dates
- Jul 15 – Vancouver, Canada – Rogers Arena
- Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Aug 13 – Toronto, Canada – Scotiabank Arena
- Aug 19 – Montreal, Canada – Center Bell
- Aug 23 – New York – Madison Square Garden
- Aug 24 – New York – Madison Square Garden
- Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sept 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Sept 05 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena
- Sept 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sept 09 – Miami – Miami-Dade Arena
- Sept 13 – Houston – Toyota Center
- Sept 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sept 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Sept 27 – Los Angeles – Crypto.com Arena
- Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Oct 07 – Las Vegas – T-Mobile Arena
- Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
- Oct 21 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- Oct 28 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2
- Nov 01 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Nov 06 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
- Nov 12 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Nov 13 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Nov 15 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Nov 23 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
- Nov 28 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Dec 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
